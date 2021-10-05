The district chief executive of Asikuma Odoben Brakwa has recently addressed critics who call him out for a decision his mother made

The report shared that Lawrence Edutuah Asiaw's mum had to plead for alms to take him through school

The 29-year-old DCE, however, revealed that he is proud of his mother's struggles, and he believes that drove him to do his best in life

A recent publication by My Joy Online reports that Mr Lawrence Edutuah Asiaw, the current 29-year-old District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, has recently addressed social media trolls about the means his mother used catered for his education.

According to the report, the DCE said he is not perturbed by people making fun of his mother begging for alms on the street in the past to enable her to put him in school.

Lawrence said he willingly accept his background and is proud of the struggles his mother went through.

The young DCE shared that his mother had little to no income, and she decided to ask for funds from the street.

Mr Edutuah Asiaw replied trolls saying: "I don't have any problem with those who use social media to criticise me that my mother begged for alms to buy food for me and that I don't deserve to be a DCE", My Joy Online reported.

He added that God prepares individuals to brighten their ways and his mother is a shining example.

