Police Arrest Hayford Over Publication of Obscene Videos on Snapchat

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old student, Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, for allegedly publishing obscene videos on Snapchat

Police say the videos, posted on his public Snapchat account, featured multiple females and date from 2023 to January 26, 2026

Investigators also discovered another alleged obscene video recorded in 2023, which the suspect reportedly sold to an American woman for USD 600

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 23-year-old student for allegedly publishing obscene videos on Snapchat.

The actions of the student, identified as Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford, reportedly violate the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Ghana Police Service arrest Nhyira Papa Kojo Eqyir Hayford, over publication of obscene videos on Snapchat. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, the arrest followed the discovery of a viral obscene video circulating on social media during a routine cyber patrol by the team on Friday, February 14, 2026.

Posted on the suspect’s public Snapchat account, @biggforddd123, the content allegedly featured multiple females and included recordings dating from 2023 to January 26, 2026.

“The content was posted on Snapchat public account by the above-named @biggforddd123. The recordings involved multiple females, with recordings dating between 2023 and January 26, 2026," the police said.

"The suspect was immediately invited and questioned about the videos, and he admitted to posting the same on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026,” it added.

Following this, the police said Hayford was immediately invited for questioning.

Upon interrogation, the 23-year-old student admitted posting the obscene materials on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

He reportedly explained that the content was linked to a TikTok challenge known as “Anti Shakira’s.”

Read the Facebook post below:

Police discover another video in Hayford's possession

However, further investigation showed that in 2023, Hayford allegedly recorded another obscene video, claiming to have sold it to an American woman named Naya for USD 600 (approximately GH¢6,500 at the time).

The police indicated that one of the women featured in the videos, identified as Portia Ampofo, was also invited to assist with investigations.

Following the interviews and verification of the facts, the police said the suspect was handed over to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at police headquarters for further investigation.

Tamale residents protest the removal of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's Special Police Force, known as the 'Black Maria'. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Tamale residents protest removal of IGP's ‘Black Maria’

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Tamale were up in arms over the withdrawal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team from the Northern Region.

The Black Maria team, deployed by IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, had been credited with significantly reducing criminal activity and restoring order in the area.

The team was instrumental in clamping down on illicit drug peddling, robbery, and other crimes, with residents praising them for the improved safety.

However, after months of successful operations that helped restore law and order in Tamale and its environs, the team has been recalled to Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh