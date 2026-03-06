Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has raised eyebrows at the 69th Independence Anniversary Celebration in South Africa

This comes as the Asantehene attended the event in a Rolls-Royce and was given a welcome befitting his status as occupant of the Golden Stool

In Ghana, meanwhile, the Independence Day parade was held at the Jubilee House for its second consecutive year

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th king of the Asante Kingdom, warmed hearts as he graced Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary celebration in South Africa.

The event, which was held at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, was well attended by dignitaries and other personalities as Ghana marked 69 years of independence.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei TuTu II, attends the Independence Day event in South Africa. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook, @Meye Asantenii/Facebook

An adorable moment, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Meye Asanteni, captured Otumfuo’s majestic arrival at the commission, where he received a royal welcome befitting his status as king.

He arrived at the event in an extensive Rolls-Royce and was welcomed by personnel of the Ghana High Commission.

Other chiefs who were also present included Nana Essumegyamanhene, Nana Bebrehene, Oheneba Asampɔnhene, and Otumfuo Oyokohene.

On arrival, the king exchanged pleasantries with some individuals before being ushered into the building.

Ghana's 69th Independence Day event

The theme for the 69th Independence Day anniversary, as described by President John Mahama, is “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.”

In the build-up to the celebration, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to honour Ghana’s founding President, Kwame Nkrumah, and other independence heroes.

The 69th Independence Anniversary Parade was also at the forecourt of Jubilee House on March 6, 2026, marking the second consecutive year the national parade took place at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

According to the government, the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been organised at Black Star Square.

The Jubilee House again hosts the Independence Anniversary Parade as the Mahama administration remains prudent in its spending. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama.

Bawumia delivers Independence Day message

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his Independence Day message, called on Ghanaians to work together to build a country of opportunity and hope.

In a post on Facebook, Dr Bawumia said national progress would require a collective commitment from citizens to contribute to the country’s development and prosperity.

“Happy 69th Independence Day to my fellow Ghanaians. With a collective resolve, let’s build a Ghana of opportunity and hope for all citizens,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia called for unity and cooperation as the country continues its efforts to strengthen development and expand opportunities for its people.

