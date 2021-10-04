Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given the boot for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench

The 36-year-old old came in as a second-half substitute but failed to make an impact in the game against Everton

Manchester United are now winless in their last two Premier League matches as they slipped to fourth on the table

According to former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved to be sacked for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton, Metro, The Sun.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees at Old Trafford and many have blamed the Norwegian boss for not starting his talisman Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came in the 57th minute while the score was at 1-0 in favour of the Red Devils.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that it is unforgivable to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

However, eight minutes later Andros Towsend benefitted from a brilliant counter-attacking move to cancel out Anthony Martial's first-half strike

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Ronaldo's best chance in the game was a half chance when Jadon Sancho put him through inside the box but his shot flashed across the face of goal.

The 36-year-old also laid down a glorious back-heel for Sancho but the 21-year-old could not connect to the ball cleanly.

And former England international Agbonlahor was left fuming with Solskjaer's decision to leave a player of Ronaldo's magnitude on the bench.

Agbonlahor's statement on Solskjaer

The Villa legend insisted that Solskjaer's change of tactics was a sackable and unforgivable offense.

He talked Talksport:

“It’s a sackable offence not to start Ronaldo in itself.

“He’s in that squad to win the Premier League this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to win the league for Manchester United.”

Solskjaer reveals the reason he benched Ronaldo against Everton

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United's draw against Everton, claiming he needed to freshen things up after their Champions League game with Villarreal in midweek, Euro Sport.

The Norwegian manager dropped five players that starred in the 2-1 win against Villarreal at Old Trafford including Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho.

The likes of Edison Cavani, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred were brought into the starting XI.

The Red Devils grabbed the lead from Martial but conceded in the second half through a brilliant team play from Everton as Andros Townsend equalized.

Source: Yen