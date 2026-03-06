A University of Cape Coast Level 200 student, Caleb Mensah, popularly Paywa, has reportedly died after being struck by a shuttle on campus

Reports indicate that Paywa was on a motorbike when he unfortunately fell into the path of an oncoming shuttle that fatally hit him

The tragic incident has sparked grief and debate online, with many questioning exam ID policies at the University of Cape Coast

A Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast, Caleb Mensah, popularly known as Paywa, has reportedly died, stirring sorrow among friends and colleagues.

University of Cape Coast Student Caleb Mensah ‘Paywa’ Dies After Shuttle Accident on Campus

Reports emerged on Friday, March 6, 2026, that the Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) student died after being hit by a shuttle on the Sandwich Lecture Theatre road.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 5 when Paywa was going to write his examinations but was turned away due to forgetting to bring along his student ID.

He reportedly quickly took a motorbike to go back for the ID, but a series of unfortunate events led to him being hit by a shuttle.

Blogger Cilla Adjoa Duffuor reported:

" The incident occurred around 2:00 PM at the R Terminal along the Shatta Wale route. According to reports, Caleb was a passenger on a motorcycle when he dropped an item. As the rider attempted to turn back to retrieve it, the motorcycle hit a pothole, causing Caleb to fall off.

"In the process, he stepped into the path of an oncoming shuttle, which struck him. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries."

The news of the young student's death sparked widespread grief on social media and stirred a heated debate over policies at the University of Cape Coast, with many wondering why he was turned away from writing his exams when his identity could have been verified in another way.

Paywa was remembered by his friends as a friendly and jovial individual who was frequently the 'life of the party'.

Reactions to UCC student Paywa’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of UCC student Paywa’s death.

Vida Aduwaa said:

"This is such a painful exit🥹🥹, may his soul and the souls of all departed Rest in peace 🙏 🕊️."

Carpio Carlton Baeta wrote:

"This is very sad! May his soul rest in peace. Amen."

obatalajnr commented:

"UCC in the mud again. Can’t there be an electronic service to check all this? Ah."

i_am_goldlyn said:

"Instead of making him return, no one could vouch for him?? The nonsense you people prioritise. He is dead, happy now??"

Agyili Blay said:

"Unfortunate death, but ID card verification is mandatory per the requirement of examination. Abroad, they verify our ID before taking an exam. He is not exempt. If the ID card is misplaced, he could have reported to the examiner in the examination office to take a permission note before."

