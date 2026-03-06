Antoine Semenyo received a lucrative offer from Tottenham in January, which would have seen him team up with Mohammed Kudus

The 26-year-old, however, turned down both the financial lure and the chance to reunite with his Ghanaian teammate

Opting instead for a move to Manchester City, Semenyo's decision to join the Sky Blues appears to be paying off so far

Antoine Semenyo faced a defining moment during the January transfer window when several elite clubs lined up for his signature. Among them, Tottenham Hotspur pushed strongly to secure the Ghanaian forward.

A switch to North London would have reunited him with Black Stars teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Antoine Semenyo Said No to Tottenham and Kudus Before Man City Switch. Photos by Visionhaus and Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the 26-year-old attacker chose a different route and completed a move to Manchester City.

With the benefit of hindsight, that decision now appears to be a masterstroke.

Semenyo rejects Tottenham for Manchester City

Spurs were not the only side interested in the in-form striker. Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly explored the possibility of bringing him in during the winter window.

Yet it was Tottenham who reportedly placed the most attractive financial package on the table.

Respected journalist David Ornstein revealed that the North London club offered the most lucrative personal terms in the race for his signature.

“It might only be small incremental improvements, but it makes a big difference.

“They [Tottenham] didn’t manage to land Semenyo. I actually heard they made the most lucrative salary offer to him, but for whatever reason, he went to Manchester City,” David Ornstein revealed on The Athletic FC Podcast.

Despite the financial temptation and the chance to play alongside Kudus, Semenyo felt a move to the Etihad would better serve his long-term development.

“I’ve still got a lot of learning to do and joining City is going to be the best thing for my development," Semenyo said in his first interview, as quoted by City's official website.

“The best coaches, [and] the best players will take my game to the next level."

Semenyo thriving as Spurs battle crisis

Life under Pep Guardiola has started brightly for the Ghana international.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has quickly adapted and become an important attacking option.

In just 12 appearances, he has already contributed nine direct goal involvements, scoring seven times and providing two assists.

Antoine Semenyo Said No to Tottenham and Kudus Before Man City Switch. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

His presence has added fresh energy to City’s forward line while also easing some of the scoring responsibility carried by Erling Haaland.

The contrast between Semenyo’s rise and Tottenham’s struggles could not be sharper.

Spurs have endured a miserable run since the turn of the year. The North London outfit remains without a victory in the Premier League in 2026 and currently hover dangerously close to the relegation places.

With nine fixtures left to play, the club sits only one point above the drop zone. Statistical projections now place their chances of falling into the Championship at around 16%.

As the season approaches its decisive stretch, Semenyo’s bold career decision looks increasingly justified while Tottenham fight to avoid an unthinkable outcome.

Semenyo ranked most in-form EPL forward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been ranked as the Premier League’s most in-form forward after a run of outstanding performances.

The 26-year-old was placed ahead of Erling Haaland, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike in the rankings.

Source: YEN.com.gh