Antoine Semenyo has quickly proven doubters wrong, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists in just 12 appearances

Semenyo is on course to surpass Wilfried Bony’s record and cement himself as one of City’s most efficient African forwards

Ghana coach Otto Addo will be counting on Semenyo to carry his blistering form from Manchester City into the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Since his January 9, 2026 transfer from AFC Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo has quickly silenced doubters and announced himself as a key figure at Manchester City.

Initially, some Ghanaian fans were skeptical about the move, questioning whether the young forward could adapt to Pep Guardiola’s demanding, high-intensity system.

Semenyo is on track to surpass Wilfried Bony's Manchester City scoring record. Image credit: Justin Seteerfield, AMA

Source: Getty Images

However, Semenyo has wasted no time proving his critics wrong, delivering top-level performances across all competitions.

In just 12 appearances for City, the Ghanaian forward has already scored seven goals and provided two assists, according to Transfermarkt, making him one of the most talked-about players in England right now.

His impact has been immediate and visible, with pace, directness, and clinical finishing helping City maintain their attacking dominance.

Semenyo’s impressive form this season extends beyond his early exploits at City. Overall, he has scored 17 goals across all competitions, just three shy of hitting the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

This milestone is well within reach, and if maintained, could mark the breakthrough campaign that cements him as one of Africa's top-tier footballers in Europe.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo continues to deliver for Manchester City. Image credit: Richard Sellers, Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo can surpass Wilfried Bony's numbers

Meanwhile, beyond personal milestones, Semenyo is on course to challenge Manchester City’s African Premier League records.

The Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony, who arrived at the Etihad with much fanfare from Swansea City, managed just six league goals in 36 games over his two-year stint, as Wikipedia noted.

By contrast, Semenyo has already netted five Premier League goals for Man City in only eight appearances, according to the Premier League.

If he continues this scoring trajectory, he could surpass Bony’s record in record time and establish himself as one of City’s most efficient African forwards in recent history.

As the season progresses, all eyes will remain on the Ghanaian international to see if he can hit the 20-goal mark, help Manchester City to clinch the Premier League title at the expense of Arsenal, and maintain the form that has already made him a household name in English football.

Meanwhile, for Ghana, coach Otto Addo will undoubtedly be hoping that Antoine Semenyo can carry his blistering form at Manchester City into the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars face a challenging group stage, with high-stakes matches against England, Croatia, and Panama on the horizon.

Semenyo features in EPL goal involvements chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo currently ranks third in Premier League goal involvements for the 2025/26 season, underlining his growing influence in England’s top flight.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland leads the chart, demonstrating his usual lethal combination of goals and assists, despite being sidelined with injury at times.

Source: YEN.com.gh