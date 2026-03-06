A Ghanaian soldier reacted in prayer after a missile attack on Ghana's battalion headquarters for UN's mission in Lebanon

Two soldiers were critically injured as missile strikes caused major damage to the Ghanaian camp

Social media reactions reflected concerns over military training and peacekeeping preparedness

A video has emerged online showing how a Ghanaian soldier who survived a missile attack in Lebanon reacted after the incident.

Ghana's Battalion Headquarters serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

According to a Reuters report, the attack occurred within a short time window in the evening.

“The Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters in UNIFIL, Lebanon came under two missile attacks between 1745 and 1752 hours local time today,” a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) statement said.

GAF reported that the two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“Two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised,” the statement noted.

The attack also caused significant damage to infrastructure within the Ghanaian camp. The Officers’ Mess facility at the base was directly hit and destroyed by fire.

“Additionally, the Officers’ Mess facility also got hit and has been burnt down completely,” the military said.

Soldier prays after missile attack in Lebanon

Moments after the attack was reported, a video was released showing parts of the Ghana mission headquarters on fire and the extent of damage the bombing had caused.

In the video, a man dressed in army gear was heard praying to God for help.

"Oh, my God. Oh Jesus. Awurade boa yɛn oo, Awurade boa yɛn (Lord help us oo, Lord help us...Charley," he was heard saying.

His face appeared in the latter part of the video for a few seconds before it cut.

Reactions to soldiers being attacked in Lebanon

Larry Akd said:

"He’s calling Jesus again. Jesus, people have attacked, and you are calling Jesus. Don’t take cover and protect yourself ."

Prince Gumah said:

"This is getting out of hand...I thought it was a joke on your 35 min ago post. Because I didn't see it on CNN or BBC. Omg."

Kwesi Jonasnida Ankrah said:

"The former president did not build the cathedral as promised when he went to Israel, hence the attack."

Torgbui Tsetseku Soshie V said:

"GoG must, as a matter of urgency, evacuate these men back home ASAP. Looks like these are not war-trained men... the GAF statement mentioned one soldier is traumatised; that is a wake-up call for the nation to take a second look at the military recruitment, training and deployment. What are they there for? Peacekeeping... and they're not prepared for fire?"

Yk Ilias

"I have never seen a soldier shouting Jesus help us. War and attacks are part of what you signed up for. So why Jesus, Awurade Boayɛn o awurade boayɛn."

Source: YEN.com.gh