When Jose Mourinho Tried 'Settling' Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate
- The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has dominated football in its entirety for the last few years
- The two football veterans have scored hundreds of goals, broke many records, and have won countless trophies
- Former Real Madrid manager, Jose Mourinho, recently appeared to settle the endless debate with his remark
The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has raged for years, and there are no signs of it ending anytime soon.
Jose Mourinho previously coached Ronaldo and also faced Messi at his peak. He recently shared his take on who is best among them.
These two football icons were the best players on the planet for a decade when they played in Spain for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Messi or Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award from 2008 to 2017.
They won many trophies both at club and international levels and broke countless records. For many, Messi's 2022 World Cup win settled the debate. However, Ronaldo fans are not convinced.
Both players are in their late 30s, and their playing days are slowly coming to an end, having moved to MLS (Messi) and the Saudi Pro League (Ronaldo). However, the argument is still raging.
Mourinho settles GOAT debate
Messi recently led Argentina to Copa America glory, while Ronaldo's Portugal fell short at Euro 2024.
Recently, Mourinho gave his take on the debate when answering quick-fire questions on TNT Sports.
“Of course, the little guy, that little guy was not coachable, but I have to say in our generation, he [Messi] was the best,” he said.
Ronaldo played 164 matches under the Portuguese coach and registered 168 goals and 49 assists, per Transfermarkt.
However, it is certain that many will disagree with the Special One's assessment of the greatest footballer of all-time.
Inter Miami celebrate Lionel Messi
YEN.com.gh also reported that Inter Miami celebrated Messi for becoming the most decorated footballer, with the Argentine recently adding another Copa America trophy to his cabinet.
45 academy players each held up a poster representing all of Messi's trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, two French Ligue 1 crowns, four Champions Leagues, and the 2022 World Cup.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.