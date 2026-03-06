Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction after Donald Trump mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo has set social media buzzing

Messi was part of an Inter Miami CF delegation that visited the White House on Thursday, March 5

Netizens have since expressed mixed reactions after Trump subtly reignited the long-running Messi versus Ronaldo debate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A brief yet priceless reaction involving Lionel Messi and Donald Trump has set social media buzzing after the US president unexpectedly brought up the name of Cristiano Ronaldo during Inter Miami’s visit to the White House.

Messi and his teammates, on Thursday, paid a courtesy call to Washington to celebrate their triumph in the 2025 MLS Cup.

Messi’s immediate reaction after Donald Trump mentions Ronaldo goes viral. Photos by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty, @cspan/X and Win McNamee/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's reaction when Trump mentioned Ronaldo

The Argentine icon stood behind the president alongside several squad members as Trump addressed the room and spoke on a range of subjects.

While speaking about his son Barron, the president revealed that the youngster admires the Argentine captain and follows the sport closely.

"I think you've got to meet him for a while. So, he's a big soccer fan", Trump said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

Trump, who received a special gift from Ronaldo last year, then brought up the name of Messi’s long-standing rival.

"He's a tremendous fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo."

Almost immediately after hearing the Portuguese superstar’s name, Messi flashed a brief smile that did not go unnoticed by those watching.

Watch the video:

The subtle reaction quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from supporters.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from users on X who shared their interpretations of the moment.

@Asiwaju_RA observed:

"Brother has zero jealousy in him. Like literally zero."

@XnzyDrewS argued:

"Trump doesn’t rate Messi."

@Caisson388845 subtly questioned Messi's grasp of the English language:

"And Messi might not even understand what man is saying."

@Madridsta_ZA chimed in:

"You can’t beat greatness."

@jianaOT7 ended:

"Can’t believe Trump found a way to bring Ronaldo inside."

Interestingly, Trump referencing Ronaldo may not have come as a surprise to some followers of the sport. In November 2025, the American leader hosted the Portuguese forward at the White House during a separate event.

Donald Trump thanks Lionel Messi for choosing to play in the Major League Soccer. Photo by Win McNamee.

Source: Getty Images

Why Messi and Inter Miami visited Trump

According to SportBIBLE, the Miami-based club’s visit was organised to celebrate their memorable MLS Cup success.

Coached by former Liverpool and Barcelona star Javier Mascherano, the team defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 in the final held in December.

Messi delivered an outstanding display and finished the contest with two assists, earning the match’s most valuable player award.

In the United States, championship-winning professional and college teams traditionally receive recognition from the president at the White House.

Messi later greeted the president with a handshake after being introduced to guests gathered inside the Oval Office.

“It’s my privilege to say what no other president has ever said before," Trump said. "Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi."

Messi reveals his biggest regret

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi opened up about his biggest childhood regret.

The Inter Miami superstar said he would take some parts of his early life more seriously if given another chance.

Source: YEN.com.gh