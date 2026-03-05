Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has raised eyebrows in the wake of his latest vision, which he claims God showed him about America

This comes after he called for prayers for the country, adding that he foresaw chaos in the country

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied views on the prophecy by Prophet Emmanuel Adjei

The founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, is trending following his latest prophetic declaration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the powerful prophet, who was hosting his online prayer session, called on well-meaning individuals who love and cherish the US to remember it in their prayers.

Ghanaian prophet, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, shares the vision he had about America.

Delving into details, Prophet Emmanuel Adjei stated that he had a vision in which he foresaw turmoil in the US.

According to him, he foresaw a big shopping mall on fire, with people running around in fear and anxiety.

He also added that he foresaw buildings collapsing, hence stressing the need for people to remember the nation of America in prayers.

"If you have a relative in America, tell them to be careful around shopping malls. That is all I can say. A shopping mall is on fire, burning, and people are running out of the shopping mall in flames. Houses are on fire, buildings are collapsing".

This prophecy by Prophet Emmanuel Adjei comes against the backdrop of America’s war with Iran.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy

Prophet Telvin prophesies on Iran-US war

Already, Ghanaian Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has also predicted the outcome of the ongoing US-Iran war.

Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesies the outcome of the US's war with Iran after accurately predicting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, in an interview with Accra FM on March 4, stated that he had foreseen Iran securing victory in the ongoing conflict.

Propht Telvin disclosed that in his vision, he foresaw the US inflicting massive casualties on Iran; however, Iran would uproot all traces of the US military from the Middle East.

Reactions to prophecy on US amid Iran crisis

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by Emmanuel Adjei.

The real SOSO stated:

"My family and I are covered with the blood of Jesus."

Calvin opined:

"In the name of Jesus, America is protected. Every evil plot against America will not stand."

Gift added:

"Father, protect my husband, children, and loved ones. Father, cancel every doom and cover them with your blood."

Fiifi added:

"May God bless every single person who reads and studies the word of God fervently, because most of these prophets are mind gamers."

rhodel_haircareproducts stated:

"God, we beg you, please. We cover our families and the entire America with the blood of Jesus. Lord, please take control."

Freda added:

"Lord, have mercy on our families in the US and protect them. Have mercy on America."

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ghana's Parliament had been fulfilled.

This followed the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

He had forewarned of a vacancy in the House in the early days of 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.

