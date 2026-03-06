Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the US and Iran's war and its impact on Ghana's economy

In a video, the renowned Ghanaian preacher predicted positive economic gains for the country amid the ongoing conflict

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about the impact of the US and Iran's ongoing war on Ghana stirred reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared a prophecy for Ghana regarding the impact of the US and Iran's war on the country's economy.

Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a prophecy about Ghana's economy under President John Mahama amid the US-Iran war. Photo source: Bloomberg/Getty Images, Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The US and Iran have been locked in a serious conflict in the Middle East for almost a week.

The war began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran after talks over the nuclear agreement ended without a resolution.

In a video released via his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump said the US military had launched what he called 'major combat operations' against the Middle Eastern nation.

Trump blamed Iran for the crisis, claiming it had refused to give up its nuclear program despite intense diplomatic and military pressure from the United States.

According to the BBC, major targets were hit in Tehran and other parts of the country, including near the district housing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, later confirmed by the state media.

Iran responded by launching waves of attacks against nearby countries hosting US military bases, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Some attacks were also aimed at America’s great regional ally, Israel, which announced that it had launched what it termed ‘preventative’ strikes against the Iranian regime.

Since the beginning of the war, all parties involved have suffered casualties, with missiles being fired daily to several countries in the Middle East.

Amid the ongoing conflict, concerns have risen over its implication on fuel prices in Ghana, with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) warning of immediate hikes.

Telvin Sowah prophesies on Ghana's fuel prices

In a recent interview with Accra FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claimed that Ghana's currency would rapidly appreciate against the dollar and drop from GH₵11 to GH₵6 in 2026.

The prophet claimed that the ongoing US-Iran war would not affect fuel prices, according to a vision he received from God.

The Prophetic Life Embassy Church founder claimed that even though the prices of gold, food, and oil would change on the international market, it would not affect Ghana and other African countries in any way.

Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesies the outcome of the US's war with Iran after accurately predicting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Image credit: TelvinAdjeiSowah, Citi973FM, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I told you the dollar rate would be GH₵6. It will jump from GH₵11 and come down. A lot of people will be shocked by one thing that will happen."

"They will hold a lot of fuel crisis meetings, but it will not last in Ghana. I was monitoring and realised that the prices did not shake our country. Across the world, people were screaming."

"I realised that food, gold, and prices were changing, but Ghana and several African countries were quiet because the currency was the same. Everything was okay. In a few months to come, you will choose Ghana over the UK."

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesying about the impact of the US-Iran war on Ghana's economy and fuel prices is below:

Telvin Sowah's Ghana prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jake Aryee commented:

"If this happens, the Ghanaian embassy in the UK should be very strict in granting visas into Ghana, the same way they do to us here 😏."

Kwaku Galaxy said:

"I like this guy because he see positive news and not like Roja and co., who only see bad news."

Fredrick Afful wrote:

"I don't believe prophets, but I love the fact that he is always speaking good about Ghana."

Emmanuel Adjei prophesies US-Iran war outcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei prophesied about the outcome of the war between the US and Iran.

In a video, the preacher forecasted doom for the Americans in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, triggering reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh