Ebenezer Kojo Otoo of the Winneba Senior High School in the Central Region has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Teacher for 2021 at a ceremony to commemorate World Teachers' Day in Sunyani, Graphic Online reported.

The 44-year-old Visual Arts and Ceramics teacher, who doubles as a farmer, was among 19 other teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service who were honoured during the occasion.

Otoo received a cheque for GHc250,000 to be used to construct a three-bedroom house at a location of his choice.

Ebenezer Otoo: 2021 Most Outstanding Teacher Takes Home GHc250K for 3-Bedroom House Photo credit: Graphic Online/Asaase Radio

Source: UGC

First and second runner ups

Reverend Sister Justinta Kwakyewaa of the Saint Francis Senior High and Technical School in Birim Central in the Eastern Region emerged the first runner up and presented with a double-cabin pickup vehicle.

Also, a teacher from the Awutu Swinton SHS in the Central Region received a saloon car as the second runner up at the event.

This year's occasion, which was held on the theme: Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for Human-centred Recovery, saw some ministers of state, officials of the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, various teacher unions, and a cross-section of teachers from all over Ghana were in attendance.

