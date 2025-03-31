Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the partner of the late actor C Confion, visited his grave a few months after his passing

She posted a video on her TikTok page, and in the clip, she was seen crying heavily while at the gravesite

Many people left encouragement for Sandra in the comments and also spoke about the pain of losing a loved one

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the partner of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, visited the grave of her late lover months after his passing in December 2024.

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra Adwoa Diamond visits his grave months after his passing. Image Credit: @kando_official and @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

Sandra visits C Confion's grave

Sandra visited the grave of her late lover with the TikToker Kando Official and another lady who supported her as she grieved by his grave.

Kando Official shared pictures of Sandra seated on C Confion's grave and other pictures in a slide which he shared on his page on the platform.

Sandra also shared a video on her TikTok page of her expressing deep emotions as she visited the late Kumawood actor's grave months later.

In the video she shared, she was seen on her knees, and in other parts of the video, she placed her arm on the grave and bowed down her head while crying heavily.

It is not certain whether the wreaths that were laid were from Sandra or C Confion's family when he was laid to rest on January 11, 2025, after a befitting burial service in Kumasi.

Photos of Sandra at C Confion's grave are included below:

The video of Sandra at C Confion's grave are below:

Reactions at Sandra visits C Confion's grave

The video of Sandra visiting C Confion's grave touched the hearts of many social media users, who thronged the comments section with words of encouragement.

Others also spoke about the painful experience of losing a loved one and noted that with time, her wounds would surely begin to heal.

Below are the heartwarming words people left in the comments section of Sandra's TikTok video:

William Fynn said:

"May your babes soul rest in peace 🪦 peace ☮️dear"

Adwoa lizzabel❤️❤️ said:

"It's painful but u hv to move on my Sister u can't continue like this."

Nharnhar Yhaa Serwaa said:

"Oh this is very painful 😭😭😭 may he Rest In Peace ☮️"

Mrs Assifuah said:

"Soo sorry sis take heart 💔 God is in control."

mawulawehudjalew said:

"Oh this is very painful 😭😭😥, May he rest in peace 💔"

Danita 🤘 said:

"Oh sis u have to be strong because everything happens for a reason kk."

C Confion's girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond, cries and mourns him. Image Credit: @ceeconfionsbae and @official_c_confion

Source: TikTok

C Confion’s partner hints at new lover

YEN.com.gh reported that late Kumawood actor C Confion's girlfriend sparked conversation online with a recent TikTok video.

In the video, she showcased her natural beauty while singing and dancing to Obiaa by Ghanaian musicians Akwaboah and Cina Soul.

The heartfelt video left many social media users admiring her glow, while others speculated that she might have found love again.

The video gained traction, with fans expressing both support and curiosity about her next chapter after the loss of her partner, C Confion.

