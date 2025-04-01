The World Boxing Organisation has issued an urgent message following the unfortunate passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju

Olanrewaju, a 40-year-old Nigerian boxer, met his untimely death after he collapsed midway in his bout in Ghana

The coming days will determine whether this devastating incident leads to meaningful reforms

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju, the Nigerian fighter who collapsed mid-bout in Ghana.

His tragic demise has sparked widespread concern, with the global boxing community mourning the loss of a competitor whose career was cut short under heartbreaking circumstances.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has issued an urgent note following the death of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju. Photo credit: @TrendingEx/X and Miguel Medina/Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

A bout that should not have happened?

Originally, Olanrewaju—nicknamed "Success"—was scheduled to enter the ring on Friday, March 28.

However, due to infractions at his weigh-in, the contest was called off.

With his fight cancelled, he was set to return to Nigeria but made an unexpected decision to remain in Ghana after a last-minute renegotiation with matchmakers.

This turn of events saw him added to the undercard against rising Ghanaian talent John Mbunagu on Saturday, March 29, at the Bukom Boxing Arena. It was during this clash that disaster struck.

Midway through the bout, Olanrewaju suddenly staggered, lost balance, and collapsed against the ropes.

Medical personnel at ringside rushed to his aid, stabilising him before an emergency transfer to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Tragically, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead just 30 minutes after arrival, according to the BBC.

WBO speaks on Gabriel Olanrewaju's tragic death

As tributes continue to flood in, the WBO has now weighed in with a heartfelt statement, extending condolences to the late boxer’s family and calling for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents.

"The WBO Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju," the Puerto Rico-based body wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While expressing sympathy, the governing body didn’t shy away from addressing serious concerns, stressing the critical need for improved safety protocols in boxing.

"This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for rigorous testing protocols to ensure the health and safety of our fighters."

Their message serves as a wake-up call for regulatory bodies, emphasising the need for comprehensive medical screening before allowing fighters to step into the ring.

NBBC president blasts GBA

Beyond the health concerns raised by the WBO, another troubling issue has emerged—was Olanrewaju even cleared to fight on March 29?

According to Dr. Rafiu Oladipo, President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), the late boxer was only officially sanctioned for competition on March 28.

Gabriel Olanrewaju won 13 bouts, 12 by way of knockouts, eight defeats and two draws in his boxing career. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

This means the additional fight he participated in the following day was not approved by Nigerian boxing authorities.

In a statement to Sporty FM in Accra, Dr. Oladipo expressed disbelief that the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) permitted the contest to go ahead under such circumstances, per BoxingScene.

"Segun Olanrewaju, who died after collapsing in the ring, was not sanctioned to fight on Saturday. He was to fight on Friday, March 29, 2025, so why should the GBA allow the match to happen on Saturday? The permission letter we gave him was to fight on Friday."

His comments raise serious questions about the oversight and decision-making processes within Ghana’s boxing regulatory body.

The paycheck Olanrewaju would have earned before his death

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that new details have emerged regarding Gabriel Olanrewaju's tragic passing.

While an official autopsy report is yet to be released, information about the prize money he stood to earn from the fight has come to light.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh