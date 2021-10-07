Video of fresh GH coconut with 'sobolo-like' content causes stir on social media

A video of a mysterious coconut has left many social media users amazed

The coconut which was plucked directly from the tree was cracked open to reveal its content

To the surprise of many, the liquid in the coconut appeared red in colour

A new video going viral on social media has shown a coconut plucked from a tree and cracked open only to reveal some unexpected juice content held inside.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a man believed to be a resident of Teshie-Nungua, a suburb of Accra, was seen standing inside a huge house close to a coconut tree.

The man then claimed that he had witnessed something bizarre and wanted to share int on social media for all to see.

Video of coconut with 'sobolo-like' content. Source: Instagram/@calvinisworldwide

Source: Instagram

While speaking, the man stood on a platform and plucked one coconut from the tree.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He had with him a cutlass and with that, started peeling the coconut in an attempt the break it open to show its content.

The man peeled the top of the coconut and managed to break it open only to reveal an unexpected juice.

The juice which was red in colour filled the coconut as the man emptied the content into a plastic cup he had with him.

According to the man, it was a mystery to him and solicited for ideas or any piece of information anyone had regarding the content of the coconut.

Some social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to air their views on it.

morrisonagain wrote: “Is blood yes blood,real blood”

skonnywhalley commented: "It’s not blood. They injected sobolo into the coconut water and plugged it from the tree just to look real"

Speaking about once in a lifetime occurrences, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale is smiling all the way to the bank after breaking Betway's money box.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified social media handles of Shatta Wale and Betway, it was reported that the dancehall artiste had won GHC168,593.17 from betting.

The winning bet slips the Taking Over hitmaker posted showed that he placed his bet on just 2 slips which together won him the whopping amount.

Both winning betting slips showed that Shatta Wale placed a wager on 19 separate teams staking GHC2,000 and GHC1,500 on the different slips.

Source: Yen Newspaper