Dr Kwaku Oteng’s new wife, Linda Akosua Achiaa, has flaunted her beautiful self, her house, and Range Rover while dancing to Stonebwoy’s Everlasting song in a new video.

The glowing Linda is seen moving around on the compound of her neat house, first going to the gate, and then modeling to where her luxurious car, the Range Rover, was parked.

She moved her body beautifully to the heartwarming lyrics of Stonebwoy’s Everlasting song.

Linda added a simple caption to the video, which reads: “Change your thoughts and change your world”.

Reaction

Linda’s video has triggered massive reactions with some people calling her “beautiful” and “classic”.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

adepablinks: “Is the walking for mhe much love pretty sis.”

her_ladyship_adasi: “As for me ,,,,,, it’s the background song ooooooooooooooooo.”

judymorrison31.jm: “Beautiful.”

lucia_owusu_sekyere: “My curvy lady. Looking sweet.”

evels_closet: “Beautiful.”

proud_of_tracy_boakye: “Nice...Adonko wife papapaa.”

queen_sterlen: “Classic.”

7718.olive: “I dey feel ur vibe.”

perpetual_111: “Beautiful.”

enoansah: “Ever gorgeous.”

kelvin_frempong: “Woman of substance!.”

Marrying multiple wives is a blessing

Recently, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has said that having multiple wives is better than keeping side chics, also known as girlfriends.

He calls it a blessing to have more wives, explaining that the bible accepts that and no other books kick against polygamy.

Oteng noted that a lot of married men are keeping girlfriends on the side, stressing that he is courageous to marry any woman he fathers a child with rather than keeping them in the secret.

These men, he added, go to the extent of hiding their biological children they have out of wedlock; something he would never do.

