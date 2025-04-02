Osei Kofi Explains Why a Ghana National Stadium Should Be Named After Him

Osei Kofi is a key figure in Ghana's football history, helping lead the Black Stars to two AFCON victories

Tjhe ex-Ghana international and Asante Kotoko winger has questioned why no national stadium in Ghana is named after him

Kofi was recently invited by Spanish giants Real Madrid to watch their La Liga match against Leganes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Osei Kofi, who has long been regarded as one of the finest talents ever to don the Black Stars jersey, has called for greater recognition in Ghana after visiting Real Madrid in Spain over the weekend.

A dazzling dribbler and a key figure in Ghana's golden era of football, Kofi’s contributions to the national team and his club, Asante Kotoko, are nothing short of legendary.

Legendary Ghanaian player and ex-Asante Kotoko winger Osei Kofi questions why a national stadium in Ghana is not named after him. Image credit: @SportyFM_ and @Mayniak_Sports

Source: Twitter

However, despite his immense impact on the sport and the country, Kofi has expressed his frustration over the lack of a fitting tribute to his legacy. He has questioned why no stadium in Ghana is named in his honor, given his monumental contributions to the game and the nation, after his visit to Los Blancos who are chasing a treble in the 2024/25 season.

Osei Kofi's career of achievements

Osei Kofi’s illustrious football career is decorated with numerous accolades and moments of brilliance. The great Osei Kofi helped lead Ghana to victory in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 1963 and 1965.

Apart from his international achievements, Kofi enjoyed tremendous success with Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most storied football clubs. His time at the club saw him clinch numerous domestic titles, including league championships and cup trophies.

Question of Recognition

Despite the countless honors Osei Kofi has accumulated over his career, he has raised an important question of why no national stadium or significant monument been named after him.

In an interview with Sporty FM in Accra, he emphasized that a stadium named in his honor would be a fitting tribute to the countless hours of dedication he poured into the game and the national team.

''I was taken to the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. Real Madrid honoured me with a match there. Di Stefano He was my colleague. I saw his statue at the stadium and I asked myself do we have a different explanation of the word ''legend'' in Ghana or it is the same everywhere. Look at how Real Madrid, which is not a nation, but a football club honour their legends. They named a stadium after Di Stefano. Why is it that a stadium is not named after me in my own country? The only thing done to honour me is naming an untarred street at Kotoko International Airport after me.'' Osei Kofi lamented.

Given his exceptional achievements on the international and domestic fronts, for may, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Kofi’s contributions have not been equally recognized by his home country as teams like Napoli did in renaming their stadium after Diego Maradona.

Real Madrid recognition of Osei Kofi

Rev. Osei Kofi was invited to Spain to watch Real Madrid’s La Liga game against Leganes, a match in which Madrid won 3-2 on March 29, 2025.

His visit to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and the Real Madrid museum was a sign of appreciation for his exceptional footballing legacy as he was part of the Black Stars team that drew 3-3 against Real Madrid in a histori firendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Augsust 19, 1962.

Osei Kofi's Call for a National Tribute

Osei Kofi says his call for a stadium renaming, like the Kumasi Sports Stadium was renamed after the great winger Baba Yara, in his honor is not merely about personal recognition, rather it is about acknowledging his historical contributions to Ghana football.

''Even Ghana has qualified for four FIFA World Cups, and the GFA has never taken me along. I was at South Africa 2010 World Cup on the ticket of Connecticut Sports Management in Nigeria. They sponsored my trip to that World Cup.'' Osei Kofi added.

The sport has played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s identity, and players like Kofi have been at the forefront of that journey. Naming a national stadium after him would serve as a reminder of the impact football has had on the country and its people.

Ghanaian players who could win 2024/25 club honours

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the most likely Black Stars of Ghana players to lift at least a trophy in the 2024/25 season with their clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh