Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has said significant progress has been made in efforts to relocate victims of the Akosombo Dam disaster

Ablakwa said he was hopeful that displaced victims would move into the new housing units as early as November

The MP has appealed for additional funds and assistance from corporate organisations and individuals to help victims

Families and residents of communities close to the Akosombo Dam who were displaced by floods caused by spilled water from the dam will soon be relocated.

A partnership between First Sky Group and MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is making significant strides to provide comfortable shelter for victims of the flooding caused by spillage from the dam.

Ablakwa shared updates on the development on Facebook on Friday, November 10, expressing his delight at the speedy construction of the houses.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) and some young victims of the flooding situation. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

Source: Facebook

He hinted at the possibility of displaced victims moving into the new accommodation as early as November.

In the social media post, the MP detailed the significant headway made in the construction of the housing units, emphasising the positive impact it would have on the lives of hundreds of displaced constituents.

He underscored the importance of restoring the dignity of those affected by the floods and expressed his joy at the impending relief the housing project would bring.

Ablakwa went on to extend an appeal for additional funds and assistance from both corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals who share the goal of helping the flood victims rebuild their lives.

He stated that the initiative aims to provide decent accommodation and urged those interested in partnering with his office to deliver swift and effective solutions to reach out.

"I humbly appeal to more corporate organisations and individuals desiring to partner with my office to deliver decent accommodation in record time and free our 21 schools serving as displaced camps so our children can have their education back on track to contact me," Ablakwa stated in his post.

This development marks a crucial milestone in the broader initiative to provide long-term housing solutions for those affected by the floods.

Earlier contributions from the First Sky Group included substantial support for affected communities, including items worth £1 million and an insurance package totalling £2.5 million.

The company's commitment to assisting in times of crisis aligns with the broader national call for emergency measures, especially considering the significant displacement caused by the release of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, orchestrated by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Several constituencies in the Volta Region, including North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, Anloga, and other coastal communities, have borne the brunt of the flooding, necessitating urgent interventions to address the challenges faced by affected residents.

The President has said he is committed to providing a long-term solution but he is being criticised for not doing much.

Authorities warn more water could be spilled from Akosombo Dam if the need arises

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Minister for Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has informed Parliament about the possibility of another spillage from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) if necessary.

During a parliamentary briefing, Dr Opoku Prempeh explained that the proactive spillage, initiated on September 15, 2023, prevented a potential catastrophe.

He said it was important to spill water to prevent the overtopping of the dam to preserve lives and safeguard the Akosombo Dam and Sogakope Bridge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh