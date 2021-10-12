Radio Gold back on air as NCA approves license; 132 others also approved

NCA has restored the operating license of Radio Gold

132 other stations have also had their licenses restored

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom.com, a statement from the NCA said the stations include those whose licenses were revoked after an audit in 2017.

The licenses of the radio stations and others were revoked over their refusal to pay operating license fees.

NCA news release Photo credit: Citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

It is, however, not automatic that they will be getting their old frequencies per Graphiconline.com.gh report.

The approval was made by the governing board of the NCA on Monday, October 11, 2021, in a press statement issued by the NCA.

It explained that the entities put in a new application based on which the NCA is granting them the license.

"This approval from the Board is subject to the applicants attending a sensitisation workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorisations. The workshop shall clarify the legal, regulatory, and technical requirements for the establishment and operation of an FM Radio Broadcasting station," the statement added.

It said provisional authorisations shall be issued to the successful applicants at the end of the workshop and frequencies shall be assigned to them upon the fulfillment of the conditions

In May 2019, including Radio Gold, XYZ, and a number of were shut down by the National Communications Authority.

Prior to that, in September 2017, the NCA in an attempt to sanitize the broadcasting sector shut down 34 radio and television stations for various infractions.

Budumburam demolition put on hold

In other news, the planned demolition exercise of the Gomoa Budumburam Liberian Refugee Camp has been put on hold indefinitely.

This is to give the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) some time to evacuate about 400 Liberian refugees to another camp in the Western region.

In a report filed by Graphiconline.com, the Executive Secretary of the GRB, Tetteh Padi, said the refugees would be evacuated to a refugees camp in the Western Region once the shelters being renovated for occupation were ready.

