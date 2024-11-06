Kobby Kyei, in an appearance on Onua Shwobiz hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown, narrated how Stonebwoy helped him buy his first car

The popular blogger narrated the events that led to the gesture, with Stonebwoy also present on the show

Kobby Kyei said he met Stonebwoy on a music video shoot and got acquainted with him

Popular Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei has disclosed how musician Stonebwoy helped him buy his first car.

Appearing on Onua Shwobiz, hosted by actress , Kobby Kyei shared how the gesture happened, with Stonebwoy also present on the show.

Kobby Kyei explained that he first met Stonebwoy during a music video shoot, where the two became acquainted. He said Stonebwoy was impressed by his unique style of blogging, which promotes positive stories and social change in Ghana, and exchanged contact information with him. He added that later that day, they spoke further on the phone, and Stonebwoy asked him about his goals and vision for his career.

The blogger said he shared his ambition to impact rural communities and his plan to use his platform to uplift others. Kobby Kyei mentioned that he told Stonebwoy that he had saved some money to buy a car, which he hoped would help him with his work. According to him, that same day, Stonebwoy sent him mobile money to add to his savings, helping him reach his goal of buying the car.

Ghanaians applaud Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Preciouscyrina said:

"I’m not Stonebwoy’s fun but my respect for him is bunch ,he is more important than President of Ghana"

BEATRICE wrote:

"Stonebwoy don’t brag oo🥰 Bhimmmmmmm till my last breath "

Luxury said:

"He’s simply not show off … I have never regretted being a BHIM fan da !"

Nana Ama McBrown's first encounter with Stonebwoy

Kobby Kyei is not the only one who has had a pleasant encounter with Stonebwoy; Nana Ama McBrown has had one, too.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actress hailed the musician and recollected how they met at a music studio back in 2009.

Nana Ama McBrown said she also predicted that Stonebwoy would be great.

