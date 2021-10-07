The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has for the first time gotten a female approved as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

The President’s nominee for the position of Accra Mayor, Madam Elizabeth Sackey has been confirmed by the Assembly.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, she polled 33 yes votes.

She was confirmed during the exercise on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The former Member of Parliament for the Okai Koi North constituency replaces Mohammed Adjei Sowah as the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

