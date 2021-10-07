A gentleman gave 50 pesewas in church and that ended up destroying admiration he had unknowingly won

The secret admirer, a young lady, disclosed this and explained that she stopped crushing on him at that moment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments that were shared by Ghanaians on the video

A lady in Ghana is cracking ribs online after sharing how she lost all the feelings she had for a handsome young man she had been admiring in her church.

In a recorded voice note that is being shared on social media, the disappointed secret admirer who did not disclose her identity indicated that the gentleman put her off by giving 50 pesewas as an offering.

She explained her decision to stop admiring the young man with the logic that if he can give his creator just half a cedi, then he will be too stingy to take any good care of her.

Sad lady Photo credit: Mark Peterson

Source: Getty Images

What Ghanaians are saying about this

Ofui Gyimifou Akuffo Addo hilariously decided to get political about this:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

NPP fou nkwasiaa fou,mmoaa party NPP,all NPP supporters are fools,NPP fou moye agyimifou

Ghudboi AQhwesi Ïväñ opined that the gentleman in question must be part of the instrumentalists in the church.

The guy will be an instrumentalist hAha

Ajoa Asiedu Apenu used the opportunity to tag some of her close friends to come and witness this for themselves

Nana Ama Asieduaa AddoGloria Gloria EdmondAngela Angela Darko Opare Addoreunice Eunice Amponsah come n carry ur sister go!!

Watch the video below

Man unable to get the attention of his crush

In another publication, a gentleman who decided to go anonymous for the purposes of narrating his story, has poured out his heart about how his crush has been avoiding him for six good years.

In a screenshot of posts shared by a Twitter user named Sir Dickson, the man revealed that he tried everything humanly possible to show the girl how much he loves her but she keeps saying there is no bond between them.

According to the narrator, the two of them had been so close that they know almost anything about each other but she has refused to give him a chance in her life.

Source: Yen News