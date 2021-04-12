- Ajagurajah has opened up his doors and showed the lavish lifestyle he is living

- A video of his plush living room showed that he was living like a king

- The man of God is noted for quickly blocking social media users who insult him online

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

YEN.com.gh has chanced upon the plush mansion of Ajagurajah, known in real life as Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, and it is indeed a sight to behold.

The founder and leader of the Universal Spiritual Church opened up his plush mansion for public viewing recently and it has left many people stunned.

Ajagurajah put his magnificent living room on display as he proved that he indeed lives like a king.

Super rich pastors: A look into the plush mansion 'block nation' pastor Ajagurajah

Source: Instagram

A look into the living room showed the choicest of furniture and antique decorations that would cost him a fortune.

The storey building's interior was made with expensive-looking floor tiles and had a chandelier and hidden lighting that added an extra touch of beauty to the living room.

According to the man of God, he was the one who designed the interior himself and said he was a makeshift interior decorator.

After posting the video of his living room on his official Instagram handle, he captioned it: "Aside from the chop bar church, this is my other profession, I did this setup by myself what do you think?"

Many of his followers took to the comment section to heap praise on him for doing an excellent job.

iamnanaekow came in with the comment: "Papa you are great. Just reply me and say u are welcome"

afiadaisy wrote: "It’s beautiful"

priscillaobeng7 commented: "Exquisite"

akosua_sika03 also wrote: "Nice one there"

There were many comments under the post that showed that Ajagurajah's followers were blown away by his living room's beauty.

Speaking about flaunting living rooms, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Martin King Arthur, known by the stage name Kofi Kinaata, has wowed his teeming fanbase with a sneak peek into his house and living room.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Things Fall Apart hitmaker's official Instagram page, Kofi was seen in front of his house, which had several cars parked in it.

The video went on to show the inside of the plush home particularly his living room which was nothing short of extraordinary.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen