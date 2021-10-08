An intelligent young man on October 4, 2021, took to his LinkedIn timeline to share that he had just bagged the doctorate he had always hoped for from the University of Oxford

Dr Reginald Aziza is reported to have attained three separate first-class honours before the age of 22

The young man said in a recent post that he has his father to thank as he laid the foundation for academic excellence

A bright young man named Reginald Aziza has recently taken to social media to announce the accomplishment of a life-long dream.

Resorting to his LinkedIn timeline, Reginald shared that on Friday, October 1, 2021, his desire for many years to earn the title of a doctor came to pass as he graduated from the University of Oxford.

The young man recounted that he had always dreamt of acquiring a degree from the prestigious UK based university after attending a graduation ceremony there.

Dr Reginald Aziza posing with his newly acquired degree Photo credit: Reginald Aziza/LinkedIn

He shared that it took three years of relentless work to achieve his doctorate and has the guidance and support of mentors, sponsors, teachers, friends, family and supervisors to thank.

Dr Aziza extended his utmost appreciation to his father, who, according to him, laid the foundation of academic excellence.

His previous achievements

A recent publication by Edward Asare shared that Dr Reginald Aziza made the news three years ago for acquiring three first-class degrees before the age of 22.

The report indicated that Reginald sat for his Junior School Certificate Examination at the of 12 and excelled at it.

The young man gained admission to read law at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and graduated as the best law student from his Faculty.

He then went on to the Nigeria Law School and finally to Cambridge University for a Master of Corporate Law degree until his recent attainment of a doctorate from the University of Oxford.

