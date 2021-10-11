A vibrant Ghanaian lady has narrated how she won a Commonwealth scholarship to study at Edge Hill University in the United Kingdom after being rejected by 50 graduate schools

Hectoria Hallord Hope shared that the numerous disappointing emails about her admission status got her depressed

The young lady revealed that after three years of applying to graduate schools, she has gained admission to pursue a master's degree in Public Health Nutrition

A Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to narrate her journey to winning a commonwealth scholarship to attend a school that had just one slot for that scholarship.

In Hectoria Hallord Hope's recent post on LinkedIn, she shared that after receiving almost 50 rejection emails from close to 50 graduate schools she applied for a scholarship at, she has finally had her success after trying for three years.

The excited young lady recounted that she began her application to graduate school in 2019 and got depressed after being rejected by all the schools she applied to.

Hectoria Hallord Hope at Edge Hill University Photo credit: Hectoria Hallord Hope

" I’ve applied to almost 50 graduate schools and scholarships which came back with rejection mails leaving me totally depressed", Hectoria revealed.

She however happily announced that after thinking she was not enough for graduate school, she was proven wrong after gaining admissions at one of the best universities in North West London known as Edge Hill University.

Hectoria said she will be pursuing a master's degree in Public Health Nutrition with a Commonwealth scholarship.

"Today, I stand here as a graduate student of one of the best universities in the North West of England; Edge Hill University studying Msc. Public Health Nutrition. I am here to tell you; don’t give up on yourself. Keep pushing. When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen. Thank you Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK and Edge Hill University for this life changing opportunity"

