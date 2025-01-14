Meet Prof Delali Kwasi Dake, One of the Young Associate Professors in Ghana

Professor Delali Kwasi Dake is an Associate Professor of Computing and Information Technology at the Department of ICT Education, University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, and currently the Ag. Head of Department. He became an Associate Professor at age 36, making him one of the youngest to reach the Professorial rank in Ghana. Prof. Dake is a trained Computer Engineer with a PhD in Computer Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Kumasi. Prof. Dake, in addition to being a lecturer, is the founder and CEO of Jobweb Africa. Jobweb Africa is a job aggregator platform across eight African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Professor Dake is currently an external examiner for the Telecommunications Engineering Dept, KNUST and the Information Technology Dept, BlueCrest University College. He is an academic reviewer for highly indexed journals, including Signal, Image and Video Processing – Springer; Scientific Reports - Springer Nature; Journal of Network and Systems - Springer; Education and Information Technologies - Springer; Cluster Computing - Springer; Discover Computing - Springer; BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making - Springer; Frontiers of Digital Education - Springer; BMC Oral Health, Data Science Aspect - Springer; MPDI Education Sciences - Scopus indexed; and PeerJ Computer Science - Scopus indexed.

Prof. Dake has been invited to speak at top Artificial Intelligence summits. These include the 2nd Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence 2024 - Heighten Science Publications Inc, Webinar, USA; Ghana Data Science Summit 2024 - Indabax Ghana, KNUST, Ghana; and the Artificial Intelligence Summit, UEW, Winneba.

His research focusses on educational data mining, artificial intelligence, reinforcement learning, intelligent systems, software-defined networks, and blockchain technology.

