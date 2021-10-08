HXH characters: 15 of the strongest and most popular hunters, ranked

Hunter X Hunter (HXH) is a fiction anime series that has been airing since 2011. The Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi has been a favourite among lovers of this genre since it first went on air. HXH characters are distinct, and the storyline keeps getting better.

Hunter X Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy who was initially lied to that his parents were dead, only to find out later that the information was not accurate. Hunter X Hunter characters are versatile, bold, loving, aggressive and funny.

The strongest HXH characters

Over the years, the series has introduced exceptional characters like protagonists Gon Freecss and his friend Killua Zoldyck. Here are the top 15 strongest and most popular HxH characters.

1. Meruem

Any fan of the series knows that Meruem is the strongest HxH character. He is also called the Chimera Ant King, a title that befits him. Meruem’s unique abilities and an awe-inspiring aura that make almost everyone submit to him are some of his best elements. He is impressive and easy to like.

2. Killua Zoldyck

The youngest male of the Zoldyck family is another of the strongest hunters. Killua Zoldyck has assassin genes and uses Yo-Yos earlier on to fight, directing his electric aura into them to shock those that oppose him and his adversaries. Watching Killua Hunter x Hunter grow in the series is a beautiful experience.

3. Hisoka Morrow

Hisoka Morow is among the most popular Hunter X Hunter characters. Fans love how his clown jester design transforms with every arc to reflect his energetically changing character. As a Nen Transmuter, hunter Hisoka manifests his powers into an unseen, sticky elastic substance that enables him to engage in anything.

4. Gon Freecss

He is among the most loved protagonists of HXH. Gon Freecss may have a small stature, but that does not stop him. Gon hunter x hunter is fearless, has impressive agility and uses his instincts well. He is also has a cheerful soul, is intentional, and unwavering.

5. Chrollo Lucifer

He is the leader and founder of the Phantom Troupe. Love him or hate him, Chrollo Lucifer remains determined, leading a squad of killers and thugs that have Class-A Bounties on their heads.

The cross-shaped tattoo on his forehead and a dark aura around his eyes make him distinct in appearance. One thing everyone admires about Chrollo Lucifer Is his loyalty to the Troupe.

6. Isaac Netero

Isaac Netero has always been known as one of the strongest existing Nen users. This character is sometimes unpredictable and can do anything. Isaac is known for his control of 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva. Isaac Netero is a Guru, the Master you need.

7. Kurapika

Kurapika lost everyone in his clan, and his mission became to avenge. Kurapika swears that he has to murder everyone in Phantom Troupe, a group filled with criminals. Apart from his strength, fans love Kurapika’s ability to put everything at risk to achieve his goal. Another great thing about this character is his love and honour for his friends.

8. Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi Zoldyck is the eldest child of the Zoldyck household. Illumi can be ruthless when you cross his line. His loyalty only lies to those close to him and his family. Illumi is a master at manipulation, and if not careful around him, you can end up sabotaging yourself when dealing with him.

9. Neferpitou

The half-cat half-human is a fascinating character to follow. Pitou is the firstborn of the King’s Royal Guards. A strong character that always radiates positive vibes when in a good mood. Her feline characteristics are exciting to watch. Neferpitous is among the strongest and most popular HxH characters.

10. Kite

Kite is tall, slender and odd. Kite is not the typical hunter. Fans love Kite because of the eccentric nature the character portrays. Kite's storyline and how he ends up can be distressing but entertaining to watch regardless.

11. Ging Freecss

One word to describe Ging Freecss? Inflexible. The father of Gon and two-starred Hunter can be juvenile at times, something that does not sit well with many. His childlike nature, however, makes him stand out. His self-centeredness is his weakest point. The love he has for his son is, however, admirable.

12. Komugi

Komugi from Hunter X Hunter is a master and intelligent. She can, however, be careless, something that she needs to work on. Komugi is strong, not though as strong as other characters in this list. However, she is also easy to understand and lovable.

13. Shaiapouf

Shaiapouf, one of the royal guards to the Chimera Ant King. If you want to define loyalty, then Shaiapouf got you. This character is reliable and knows his place. Being a half-butterfly makes him even better to look at. He is strong and one of the strongest HxH characters.

14. Feitan Pohtoh

Feitan is not to be underestimated. He is small but strong. He is lethal and does a great job when interrogating people. He is loyal and sometimes aggressive to be around. Feitan can get information out of anyone, a skill not everyone can have. He is also a mysterious character, one significant element in him.

15. Leorio Paladiknight

Looking at Leorio, one cannot tell how old he is. Leorio is a man who looks middle-aged. He is also wealthy. Leorio cannot be described as that strong, though he is excellent at what he does.

He is also selfless and takes care of those that do not have the means he has. Watching this character at first may make one think that he is full of himself; as you watch him more, you learn how selfless he is.

It is impossible not to get addicted to this series when you start watching. Hunter X Hunter is entertaining, mind-blowing and amusing through the seasons. The characters are brilliantly developed, and the writing is excellent. The strongest HxH characters are fun to follow too.

