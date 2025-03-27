Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has strong belief in the strength of the current team after the World Cup qualifiers

The England-born forward set the ball rolling for an impressive international break after scoring against Chad

The Black Stars could seal qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the next international break in September

Antoine Semenyo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars after their back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The West African heavyweights are on the brink of qualification following victories of Chad and Madagascar in Group I of the qualifiers.

The team's performances come after massive backlash from fans following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Antoine Semenyo is optimistic of Ghana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Source: Twitter

Despite the disappointment of missing the tournament, Semenyo insists the Black Stars remain one of the best on the continent.

He told SuperSport TV, as quoted by My Joy Online:

"Hopefully, by September, [we can win] one game or qualify for the World Cup, and then in 2026, we can show the world what a team we are, and we can put ourselves on the map again because that's how we deserve to be.

"We have one of the best African teams. So I don't know why, like people are doubting that, but I feel like we just need to show the world what we can do. So the World Cup would be great."

The Black Stars could seal qualification to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada when the qualifiers return in September.

Semenyo affirms Black Stars commitment

Having missed the final round of games during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November last year, Semenyo disclosed that he is always available for the team unless he is injured.

Thomas Partey and teammates celebrate after Ghana beat Madagascar.

Source: Twitter

Many have questioned the commitment of the Black Stars players during the qualifiers, but Semenyo assures Ghanaians he is always ready to represent the country.

He said during the interview:

"It's an honour; I always want to be part of the national team. I feel like the only thing that will ever stop me is obviously injury, of course, but I always try to make myself available.

"I always want to play for the nation. It's been a dream of mine from a young age, so anytime I get called up is an honour."

The 25-year-old forward returns to England to rejoin his Bournemouth teammates for the rest of the Premier League campaign. Semenyo has netted nine goals across all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt.

Partey's double sink Madagascar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey has scored a brace to power the Black Stars into a comfortable lead in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco.

The deputy Black Stars captain met a swinging cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in the lead after 11 minutes.

The 31-year-old then doubled the advantage after the break after meeting another cross from Ayew.

Source: YEN.com.gh