Meet Speck Mellencamp, John Mellencamp’s son making waves in the art world

Full name Speck Wildhorse Mellencamp Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1995 Age 29 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bloomington, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Rhode Island School of Design Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Mother Elaine Irwin Father John Mellencamp Siblings Hud, Michelle, Teddi, Justice Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Profession Visual artist

Speck Mellencamp's biography

Speck Wildhorse Mellencamp was born on 23 April 1995 in Bloomington, Indiana, United States of America. He is 29 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Speck Mellencamp's parents are John Mellencamp and Elaine Irwin. John Mellencamp, a renowned American singer and painter, has been married thrice.

His third and last marriage was to Speck's mother, Elaine Irwin, a celebrated American supermodel who has graced the covers of prominent brands such as Ralph Lauren and Almay Cosmetics. The couple tied the knot on 5 September 1992 and welcomed two sons, Hud and Speck. They divorced on 12 August 2011.

John Mellencamp's son spent much of his childhood in Indiana, exposed to his dad's artistic and musical pursuits. Accompanying his father on tours gave him a firsthand glimpse into the creative process, spurring his artistic aspirations.

Wildhorse's interest in painting led him to the esteemed Rhode Island School of Design, where he honed his skills as a visual artist.

Who are Speck Mellencamp's siblings?

The American artist has four siblings: Hud, Michelle, Teddi, and Justice. Hud Mellencamp, Speck's full brother, was born on 27 April 1994. He is 30 years old as of March 2025. Hud attended Duke University, where he was a football player, and later teamed up with a childhood friend to co-found Mellencamp Whiskey.

Michelle Mellencamp, born on 4 December 1970, is the eldest daughter of John Mellencamp from his first marriage to Priscilla Esterline. She is 54 years old as of March 2025. Michelle has maintained a discreet public presence, prioritizing her personal life and family.

Teddi Jo, born on 1 July 1981 to John and his second wife, Victoria Granucci, is 44 years old as of 2025. She rose to prominence as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is recognised as a certified nutrition and wellness coach.

Justice Mellencamp, born in August 1985 to John and Victoria, is yet another half-sister. She is 39 years old as of 2025. Justice is a professional hairstylist based in South Carolina and is married to Michael Moore.

What does Speck Mellencamp do?

Speck Mellencamp is a talented American visual artist and serves as the executive director of the Southern Indiana Centre for the Arts. From a young age, he was immersed in a creatively rich environment.

His father, John Mellencamp, is celebrated for his visual art, having honed his skills at the Art Students League of New York in the late 1980s. Speck's grandmother, Marilyn, was also a talented painter and artist.

Growing up, Speck observed his father's passion for painting, which significantly impacted his painting career. Reflecting on this encounter during a 2021 interview with Indianapolis Monthly, he stated:

I’ve always been interested in art…I drew a lot as a kid. My dad and I have collaborated on a few paintings.

Speck Mellencamp's artistic journey and major exhibitions

In October 2019, the Southern Indiana Centre for the Arts in Seymour hosted Mellencamp: Three Generations of Art, an exhibition featuring pieces by Speck, his father Mellencamp, and his late grandmother Marilyn. This showcase highlighted the family's multigenerational artistic accomplishments.

A significant highlight of Speck's career occurred in May and July 2023, when he and his father co-exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art in an exhibition named Bloodline: The Art of John Mellencamp & Speck Mellencamp.

The exhibition featured 19 paintings: 10 by John and nine by Speck, emphasising the artistic dialogue between father and son.

In February and March 2025, Speck had a solo exhibition at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Centre in Jasper, Indiana. The exhibition featured over 30 large oil paintings, solidifying his place in the modern art landscape.

Aside from creating art, Speck is committed to promoting artistic growth in his community. In 2020, he was appointed executive director of the Southern Indiana Centre for the Arts in Seymour, Indiana. In this capacity, he has taken on a teaching role, conducting oil painting classes for local art enthusiasts.

Exploring Speck Mellencamp's controversies

Speck's journey has not been without hurdles. When he was 20, he and his brother pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour violence charge and were sentenced to four days in jail.

In 2017, he was embroiled in a legal situation that led to charges of public intoxication. He and his older brother Hud were sentenced to community service and probation.

Speck Mellencamp is an American visual artist. Through his evocative paintings and commitment to art education, he is making a significant influence and is poised to continue impacting contemporary art.

