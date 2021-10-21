Who is the strongest Avenger? 20 ranked from weakest to most powerful

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe release was Iron man in 2018. The avengers were later introduced about a decade within the same period. These are superheroes who joined the elite group of superheroes. Their introduction led to fighting Thanos. The battle ended in 2019 with the cinematic masterpiece Endgame. So, among them all, who is the strongest Avenger?

The Avengers are ranked according to their ability to win the battle against the Thanos independently. In addition, the ranks can be due to the ability they exhibit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and not necessarily their comics.

Who is the strongest Avenger?

The avengers fought as a team to achieve success against Thanos. The strength of an Avenger can be determined depending on the possibility to fight alone. Here is a list of the strongest avengers ranked from weakest to most powerful.

1. Hawkeye

Who is the weakest avenger? Hawkeye is considered a weak personality due to his lack of personality. Besides the weakness, Hawkeye has the ability to shoot in multiples without looking. His abilities are limited as arrows can only go so far when fighting a force as great as Thanos.

2. Star-Lord

Star-Lord is one of Avengers Marvel characters created by Steve Englehart and Steven Gan. The character has the human hybrid physiology that gives him enhanced strength, durability, and longevity. He gets into a flight via jet boots.

3. Nebula

Nebula may not be the most popular of the bunch, but she knows how to fight! Nebula is a robot with great intelligence and outstanding fighting skills. Years of playing second fiddle to her sister only increased her desire to improve her skills and hone her craft. Whoever messes with Nebula ends up with regrets.

4. Mantis

It is still understandable how Mantis is more potent than others. Mantis can sense other people's feelings and change them with ease. This ability alone almost takes out forces like Thanos. She is a force to be reckoned with. No one should underestimate her because of the innocent appearance, which deceives many.

5. Gamora

Gamora is the best member of the Guardians. She can take all of them out in the first film, and she nearly chops Groot into pieces. While her sister is an incredible fighter, Gamora always manages to come out on top. Her racing ability gives her superhuman strength.

Her healing powers are stronger than all the other individuals. Gamora is also the only thing that Thanos loves, which makes her his only weakness. During the fight with Thanos, she meets her untimely death since Thanos needs to sacrifice something he loves to gain the Soul Stone.

6. Black widow

Black Widow is amazing. In any situation she is put in, she finds a way of getting out. She is the highly well-trained assassin the universe has to offer. But, unfortunately, Black Widow is only human. Her incredible skill can only do so much against a force like Thanos.

7. Wasp

Janet Van Dyne founded the WaspWasp. Wasp has evolved and enchanted Marvel fans. She was created as a fun-loving socialite and is now a bona fide hero. She can size manipulation, fighting by use of Wasp wings, bioelectric energy and insects' control. However, WaspWasp and Ant-man have little difference in terms of strength.

8. Ant-man

Ant-man has an incredible shrinking speed. This ability is evidenced by his ability to go anywhere and do anything without ever being seen. He also can grow into a giant. Ant-Man and WaspWasp go hand in hand. However, ant-man gains more points for discovering the quantum realm.

9. Spiderman

Spider-man was revealed to become Marvel's Avenger in August 2021. He is known to be superhuman in strength, speed, reflexes and durability. In addition, he is capable of clinging to walls. Superman also has a sixth sense of spider-sense that alerts him of danger, perfect balance and equilibrium.

10. War Machine

War Machine is incredible, but he is essentially Diet Iron Man. He is capable of doing all of the cool things that Iron Man can do, which makes him insanely powerful. James Rhodes created him. During an attack, the War Machine provides an armour that contains life support systems which includes an hour supply of air.

11. Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier and Captain America have almost similar abilities. However, Winter Soldier's fight in Winter Soldier proves that Captain America is the stronger of the two. Despite lack of approval by many, winter is a beast.

12. Captain America

He is mainly referred to as Cap. He has serum coursing through his veins Due to the serum coursing through his veins. Cap has enhanced strength, speed, stamina, durability, reflexes, senses, healing, and other characters' abilities.

13. Black Panther

Black Panther has a genius-level of intelligence and superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, and sharp claws. In addition, the panther can smell fear from far away. He was brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.

14. Iron Man

The man, the myth, the legend. Tony's Suit created him and gave them superhuman strength, speed, durability, agility, reflexes, senses, and supersonic flight. It also contains missile projection and regenerative abilities.

This Suit makes Tony indestructible, and the best part about it is that he made it himself. Tony is brilliant, and with Ant-Man's discovery of the quantum realm, he develops time travel. Without Tony Stark, there would be no hope after the snap.

15. Vision

Vision is one of the avengers characters created by Tony Stark. He is considered to be a walking computer with excellent knowledge and multiple superhuman abilities. He can solve any problem in a matter of seconds. Vision can shoot beams of energy straight from his head using the mind stone, which also makes him virtually indestructible.

16. Dr Strange

Dr Strange has the abilities of flight, teleportation, and astral projection. His battle against Thanos in Endgame is one of the strongest fights an Avenger has against the big bad. Dr Strange saw that there was only one outcome for the Avengers to win and put them on this path, even though it meant the snap would need to occur.

17. The Hulk

Hulk is one of the most powerful avengers. Drax has a fast healing factor and can go without water or sleep whenever he requires to. Bruce Banner created the Hulk. Bruce is one of the smartest Avengers and eventually can become the same as Hulk.

Banner showed brevity and chose to fight without Hulk in Infinity War, and that took GUTS. It's safe to say The Avengers would not have the same force without The Hulk's ability to smash all things in his path and take any blow.

18. Thor

Who is the most powerful avenger? Thor is among the most powerful avengers. He is a literal god. In Infinity War, we see Thor take on the full force of the sun. He is also immortal and can control lightning. Even if he isn't everyone's favourite original Avenger, there is no denying that he is the strongest of the original group.

19. Captain Marvel

Many avenger fans wonder why Captain Marvel isn't top on the best avenger list. Even Kevin Feige himself has stated that Captain Marvel is the strongest of the Avengers, and if we were looking at the comics, she would be on top. Her powers include the usual heightened abilities, a unique "seventh sense" that surpasses Spider's sixth sense.

She is physically stronger than all other Avengers and Thanos too. This is seen when Thanos punches her, and she doesn't budge. Unfortunately, she was not ranked as the top Avenger as she didn't have the chance to show all she had to offer during the fight with Thanos. So Captain Marvel flung back into the sky from whence she came just when many fans were a little disappointed as there was a lot of build-up for her character.

20. Scarlet Witch

Who is the strongest Avenger? Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger. Wandas created her. With the power of telekinesis, she can move anything with the wave of a hand. Her fight with Thanos in the MCU showcased the most ability out of any of the Avengers by far. She breaks The sword of Thanos, which was able to cut through Captain America's shield.

She puts Thanos in a position to call for backup, something that he had not yet done and knew would kill many of his troops. Wanda's can warp reality and put all of the Avengers in a dream-like state when she is first introduced. Scarlet has showcased so much power, yet most of it is still contained inside of her. She is an avenger to watch, not only now but also in the coming days.

Now you know who is the strongest Avenger after Endgame. With the introduction of new members to the team, it keeps changing the position of each of the existing superheroes. The upcoming members come up with new abilities. The stronger the Avenger is, the higher the ability to fight, whether individually or as a team.

