Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan arrived in the country on March 26, 2025, from Morocco

In a viral video, he blasted a man for snatching money he was distributing to fans

The video got many people lashing out at the man for his uncouth behaviour

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan arrived in the country from Morocco and received a rousing welcome from his fans at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Asamoah Gyan scolds a man for snatching money from him. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan scolds a fan

After witnessing Ghana's impressive victory in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Madagascar, Asamoah Gyan arrived in the country on the morning of March 26, 2025, and upon arrival, several airport staff, bloggers and fans rushed towards him.

While some wanted to take videos of him, others wanted to take selfies. The former Black Stars captain had time for his fans as he posed with them for photos and videos while another section of fans cheered.

When the former Black Stars Captain sat in the driver's seat of his ride, another group of fans also rushed for selfies. The celebrity, in his natural element, was happy to grant their wish and joined in their videos.

Amid constant loud cheers, some of the fans pleaded for money, and Baby Jet, as he is affectionately called by many, willingly picked money from his car and evenly distributed the amount to his fans.

While distributing the money, one man snatched the cash from him and tried to make away, but was stopped in his heels.

Asamoah angrily told the man he did not tolerate such behaviour and ordered him to return the money he stole, which he did.

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan scolding a fan

Many people were not happy with the actions of the man who snatched the money from Asamoah Gyan.

Many others applauded Gyan, who is credited with being one of the top goal scorers for United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League club Al Ain for being generous to his fans.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the viral video of Asamoah Gyan scolding a man for snatching money from him:

@AmosAdu37 said:

"One person wants to collect two, meanwhile, others too dey the back. Some Ghanaians and greediness."

@ReyStyles95 said:

"Why will u pull out money he is sharing to all of you. So u can get the lion's share? The money be ur papa own?"

@Prince_Trotsky said:

"He did well, some people are just too greedy. One man for no chop alone👍😅."

@Nanaezze said:

"People dey worry o. Them worry Baby Jet make he flow him mind Aww."

@abrantsi said:

"This generation dier I’m not sure we go do this oooo because the settings won’t allow for it."

@Cfcmyste said:

"Imagine seeing your uncle or Dad being disgraced like this ah 😭😭."

Asamoah Gyan rocks African wear

Asamoah Gyan looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan ignores fans begging for money

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was seen arriving at the Accra Sports Stadium to visit the senior national team, the Black Stars, during their training session.

In a viral video, a small group of fans rushed toward him, pleading for money, but he ignored their requests and proceeded with his business for the day.

Gyan's visit was geared at motivating the Black Stars ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Chad on Friday, March 21, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh