Jojo part 6 Stone Ocean: release date, trailer, cast, latest updates

Jojo Part 6 has been a majority's favorite. It is an adaptation of the 6th edition of the Japanese manga series written by Hirohiko Araki Rakhi. Five parts of the series have premiered already. It is also set to come back with the 6th part, the Stone Ocean.

APPP studios produce this supernatural Amine. It premiered its first part in May 2011. The plot of the complete series is divided into eight chapters. In every chapter, the individual protagonist is present in the Jestro family’ who individually fights their life circumstances and situations.

Jojo part 6 plot summary

The sixth edition was set near Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2011. It follows the protagonist Jolyne who is framed for murder. She is the daughter of Stardust Crusaders’ Jotaro Kujo. She is held at Green Dolphin Street Jail, a maximum-security prison named "The Aquarium" since it is built on an isolated island.

Jolyne awakens her latent Stand powers, which is Stone Free and looks like a cyan-blue Android wearing shades. It represents Jolyne’s tenacity to get out of Stone Ocean, her Green Dolphin Street Jail nickname.

Stone Free possesses incredible power and speed. Jolyne can unwind her body into an elastic thread. She uses this ability to slice foes or eavesdrop by picking up sound wave vibrations.

She is equipped with the powers to free herself from this wretched prison. However, in her escape attempt, there are some bizarre phenomenons as well as epic battles.

She learns that her imprisonment is a part of a larger scheme. It relates to Dio, who Jotaro killed. His torment of her family extends beyond his grave as his loyal follower, Enrico Pucci, carries out his deeds posthumously. Jolyne must band together with unlikely allies for help to thwart evil plots to clear her name.

Jojo part 6 release date

When is Jojo Part 6 anime coming out? The series is set to come out in December 2021. Stone Ocean anime release date was confirmed on 4th April 2021 on live telecast during JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure the Animation Special Event: Joe Star Inherited Soul.

Jojo Part 6 release date on Netflix is yet to be confirmed. The listing confirmed that the new episodes would be released every month. There is the likelihood that Netflix might release several episodes every month instead of one episode per month.

Even though the specific release date for the anime is yet to be confirmed, part 6 will be readily available on Netflix before airing on Japanese TV in 2021.

Jojo part 6 trailer

Jojo Part 6 anime trailer starts by showcasing the apparent murder that lands Jolyne in prison. In addition, the dark new realities facing her in the gruelling halls of the jail are showcased in the franchise's signature style. This makes the entire scenery as colourful as it is dark.

As she discovers the strange pendant, she's informed of its use by her old man, Jotaro Kujo. This leads to the beginning of a criminal plot involving Dio. Jolyne's point of view is also seen for the first time.

This leads to a small glimpse of the action before the trailer comes to a close, fading to the Netflix logo and giving a look at the planned release date. You can watch the trailer on YouTube.

Jojo part 6 cast

The anime producers have featured the most talented and highly sought-after actors and actresses in the film industry. So who are some of the Part 6 Jojo cast? They include:

Jolyne Cujoh

Father Enrico Pucci

Hermes Costello

Jotaro Kujo

Foo Fighters

Emporio Alniño

Weather Report

Narciso Anasui

Jojo part 6 latest updates

In the latest news, Jojo Part 6 Manga will only premiere exclusively on Netflix. While the previous series volumes have premiered on other sites, this will not be the case for Jojo Part 6, Stone Ocean. Netflix is fast becoming the premier destination for various series, considering that there will be neither Crunchyroll nor Funimation.

If you are an anime lover, then Jojo series is your number one choice. The 6th edition of Jojo Bizarre Adventures, Stone Ocean, is all set to be renewed by the end of 2021. Therefore, the above few details on Jojo Part 6, Stone Ocean, are worth mentioning.

