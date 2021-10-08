Young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, will apply to further his education at the nursing training college

This was disclosed by his colleague rapper Black Sherif

This career choice has sparked a debate among fans with some saying it would be hard for him

Young Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif, has hinted that his colleague and rapper Yaw Tog would apply to attend the nursing training college.

Black Sherif made this disclosure in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, and indicated that Yaw Tog had confided in him.

This comes just two days after the Sore hitmaker completed Opoku Ware Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

A collage of Yaw Tog. Photo credit: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

The tweet has garnered massive reactions with some people okaying Yaw Tog nursing endeavor, while others have said it would not be good for him.

Some even went on to suggest other professions that they think would suit Yaw Tog, and also be convenient to him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Kwame, for instance, wondered if Yaw could put his music on hold to be in school:

Keka thinks Yaw Tog is too young to go to the university:

Genesis believes it is a good profession:

Awotwe also left a comment:

Balddev says it is not a bad choice to make:

Two Times has another profession option for Yaw Tog:

Yaw Tog releases new song after leaving SHS

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog has released a new song just a day after he completed his senior high school education.

The new song titled Party Dey has Yaw singing and jamming with other young people.

The music video depicts a celebration with many young girls and boys having fun in a swimming pool.

It seems Yaw Tog put this song together to celebrate his completion of SHS, not just him but also his mates.

Jim Iyke eats fufu and light soup in style in Ghana

In other news, popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has got Ghanaians reacting over a video of him eating fufu and light soup in style.

Jim Iyke is seen with the bowl of fufu and plenty of meat and fish before him and though he is obviously enjoying the food, he struggles to cut the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

He is heard praising the food and concluded that: “I will just go to the hotel and pass out after this”.

Source: Yen Newspaper