Speaking during an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, he suggested that maybe the rapper has a health issue that people don't know about

He also added that people should not take the issue personally

Mugeez, a member of Ghanaian music duo, R2Bees, has offered an explanation regarding the complaints that Sarkodie does not respond to calls or inquiries as alleged by his colleagues.

Speaking during an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi, Mugeez's demeanour suggested that the issue is overblown and doesn't deserve the attention it is getting.

Within the past few days and years, the likes of Yemi Alade, Dee Money, Edem, E.L, Kwaw Kese, Sherifa Gunu and Freddy Meiway have accused Sarkodie of either ignoring their calls or replying to their messages when he feels like it.

"That's their case. The reason why he doesn't pick calls isn't supposed to be anyone's problem. Maybe he has a boil in his armpit, that's why he can't reply to calls or messages. If you use that against him, it's your prejudice," said Mugeez.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the statement by Mugeez.

kwesy.boateng_: "Ɛnoa nono, mopɛ nkwasea questions dodo "

kwamezack_: "Best reply sometimes this presenters ask unnecessarily questions paa o"

nancy.konamah.986: "I wish even nobody will go for interview koraa .They ask unnecessary questions"

jenny_seddy: "R2bees are not with issues in the industry so presenters don’t allow them have issues. I love mugeez reply. I don’t want need to stain their good ways and low key life"

fuccin.legend: "Moral of the matter be sey Real recognise Real"

dee_mensah_: "Simple Ghanafuo ni nkwasia questions ni nhwihw3 anim"

wondasarkcess_ofori: "Tema boys you no go go show dem nothing, hard guyz"

77_takeoff_nk: "Mugeez nahh this not u,u bigger than that "

