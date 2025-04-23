The former lover of Prophet Ogyaba, who previously called him out on social media, has launched a fresh attack on the preacher

In a video, she made some wild allegations against Prophet Ogyaba, claiming that the preacher nearly drove her mad

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

Lady Cassie, the former side chick of Ghanaian Preacher, Dr Ogyaba, has reignited her feud with the man of God.

In a video, the lady called out the preacher and levelled various allegations against him, claiming that the preacher tried to hunt her spiritually and drive her mad after his failed attempt to disgrace her in public.

Ogyaba's side chick drops fresh allegations against the preacher.

Source: TikTok

Lady Cassie's video comes months after the two clashed on social media, following their failed romantic affair.

Lady Cassie accused Prophet Ogyaba of trying to ruin her reputation with false claims, paid "cheap" bloggers to disgrace her, and finally tried to use spiritual powers to run her mad, despite not providing any physical evidence to back her claims.

The young woman noted that Prophet Ogyaba's claim that she wanted to be his second wife was false. Additionally, she noted that it took spiritual leaders at the Edumfa Prayer camp to rescue her from Ogyaba's attempt to make her go mad.

Lady Cassie also called out Leo, a junior pastor of the renowned preacher, claiming that he takes money from him and spews falsehoods on social media

Watch the video of Lady Cassie below:

Prophet Ogyaba admits to cheating on his wife

In January 2025, the Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba, ignited reactions online after he went public on accusations that he cheated on his wife.

The controversial man of God confirmed that he cheated on his wife with a lady called Lady Cassie.

Setting the record straight, Dr Ogyaba explained he was not going to pretend that claims he was having an affair with Lady Cassie were lies simply because he was a man of God. He insisted that he was no plywood.

Lady Cassie responded to his claims, accusing the preacher of opening up about their relationship since he was jealous that she relocated abroad.

Netizens react to Lady Cassie's new video

Netizens who saw the video of Lady Cassie speaking after the aftermath of her saga with the Preacher expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported her, others called the preacher out.

Other ladies in the comments section opened up about their encounter with the preacher.

@Mummy's girl wrote:

"He did the same to me, I didn’t want to talk about it, but it’s annoying. He impregnated me and arrested me. God punish him."

@Serwaa529 wrote:

"I never knew he is azaa sell my GTP cloth to go and see him at aputugya, He just gave me milo n salt yet my problem never solved, the way na i believe in him."

@Awaga Gh wrote:

"Christo nti Ogyaba di Tw3 kwa."

@Helenaya wrote:

"I was his singer at Kumasi Atonsu Aputuogya but I won't say anything now."

@Rocklyn wrote:

"Hmmm I'm waiting for that Ohemaa’s own."

@I am Merah wrote:

"So should we maintain the Batman or the spider man. I will call him Batman nowadays."

@Believe Brown wrote:

"For me he has blocked me and I’ve blocked him to he thinks he’s the only pastor fake pastor in Ghana here everyday he will be misbehaving."

