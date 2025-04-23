Osanju Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer Few Months After Mum Passes Away: "I'm Dying Inside"
- Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has updated his fans on his health condition and battle and with cancer
- In a TikTok post, he noted that his condition is getting worse by the day, despite running some tests
- Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, has opened up about his battle with cancer, months after his mother passed away.
The young man who noted that he had battled the disease for years indicated that his condition worsens each day.
Taking to his TikTok page, Osanju indicated that his illness was taking some turns, which has made life unbearable for him.
"My blood is clotting, and I'm yet to figure out what is causing this. I'm running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turned out great."
His post has since gone viral, with over 10,000 views, 6,000 likes and 210 comments.
Osanju, in a previous interview, indicated that he was battling chronic myeloid leukaemia, a cancer of the blood. He indicated in the video that this illness pushed him to open a TikTok account.
"I came on TikTok because of my condition. Loneliness and the thought of my passing away soon brought me here (on TikTok). I thought I was going to die, so I always turned on the camera and cracked jokes for my followers to laugh. Through TikTok, I met some kind people who donated money to help me buy my medicines," he said.
He used the platform to speak about the disease and advocated for people to check on their cancer status.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh