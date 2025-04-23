Ghanaian TikToker Osanju has updated his fans on his health condition and battle and with cancer

In a TikTok post, he noted that his condition is getting worse by the day, despite running some tests

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Osanju, has opened up about his battle with cancer, months after his mother passed away.

The young man who noted that he had battled the disease for years indicated that his condition worsens each day.

Osanju speaks about his cancer. Image source: Osanju

Source: TikTok

Taking to his TikTok page, Osanju indicated that his illness was taking some turns, which has made life unbearable for him.

"My blood is clotting, and I'm yet to figure out what is causing this. I'm running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turned out great."

His post has since gone viral, with over 10,000 views, 6,000 likes and 210 comments.

Osanju, in a previous interview, indicated that he was battling chronic myeloid leukaemia, a cancer of the blood. He indicated in the video that this illness pushed him to open a TikTok account.

"I came on TikTok because of my condition. Loneliness and the thought of my passing away soon brought me here (on TikTok). I thought I was going to die, so I always turned on the camera and cracked jokes for my followers to laugh. Through TikTok, I met some kind people who donated money to help me buy my medicines," he said.

He used the platform to speak about the disease and advocated for people to check on their cancer status.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh