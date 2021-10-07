Nigerian actor Jim Iyke has struggled to eat fufu in a new video

He is currently in Ghana to promote his new movie Bad Comments

Many people have reacted to the way he ate with one saying he should not change the Ghanaian culture

Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has got Ghanaians reacting over a video of him eating fufu and light soup in Ghana.

Jim Iyke is seen with the bowl of fufu and plenty of meat and fish before him and though he is obviously enjoying the food, he struggles to cut the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

He is heard praising the food and concluded that: “I will just go to the hotel and pass out after this”.

A collage of Jim Iyke. Middle shot is the video of him eating the fufu. Photo credit: @jim.iyke/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

Many people have laughed over the video and left various comments.

Obaa, for instance, wrote that Jim Iyke is trying to change Ghana’s culture with the way he cuts the fufu:

obaa_yesu_hardcore: “See how he dey cut the fufu, massa don’t come change our culture way of how to eat it.”

Owahenea, however, loves the way Jim Iyke ate the fufu:

owahenea: “Bro l like the way your are eating the fufu.”

Shrub also commented that Jim was eating the fufu like he would eat Eba:

shrubsecrets_gh: “Hahahah like he's eating 3ba.”

Jim Iyke comes to Ghana

The Nollywood actor is in Ghana to premier his movie Bad Comments, and he linked up with Shatta Wale.

The movie was premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on October 2, 2021.

Jim Iyke has moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to have another premier over there.

Stylish Nelissa acts movie in Nigeria

Still, on movies, talented 11-year-old Ghanaian makeup artist, Stylish Nelissa, has become an actress and found her way into the Nigerian movie industry.

Stylish Nelissa has starred in a movie titled Wahala Compound, put together by popular Nollywood producer, Uche Nancy.

In a video containing an excerpt of the movie, Stylish Nelissa's acting craft is plainly seen.

She is seen sweeping in a compound house when she had a confrontation with another lady in the house.

Source: Yen Ghana