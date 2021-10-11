Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date, characters and latest updates

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga series. It is a sequel to the original Dragon Ball manga by Japanese artist Akira Toriyama. The show follows the adventures of Goku, the protagonist, and friends during a ten-year time skip after the defeat of Majin Buu. So, when is Dragon Ball Super season 2 coming out and which characters are involved?

Dragon Ball Super differs from its predecessor Dragon Ball because of the animation. In addition, DBS is digitally made and is 3D compared to the original series that was hand-drawn.

Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date

When is Dragon Ball Super season 2 coming out? Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the show yet. But, don't let that deter you, as there are rumours that the show will air in two to three years.

Will there be a season 2 of Dragon Ball Super? Unfortunately, the production company that came up with the first installation, Toei Animation, isn't working on a season 2 for now. But the manga variation features chapters of a new arc that fans hope the new season will be about.

Will Dragon Ball Super come back? In an interview on the Dragon Ball website, Toei Animation animator Florence Jay Dominguito discussed her hopes for the franchise future. She said,

As a fan, I'm really looking forward to new movies and merchandise. I'm also excited about the new anime that will continue Dragon Ball Super.

This interview assured fans of hopes of a Dragon Ball Super season 2. However, her sentiments were only personal opinions.

Dragon Ball Super characters

Who will be in Dragon Ball Super Season 2? Fans will expect new characters to be added to season 2. However, this is not known yet. So, here are the main characters from the main instalment expected to be in season 2.

1. Son Goku

Son Goku is the protagonist in this series. He is powerful, competitive, pure-hearted and dedicated to protecting his adopted home, Earth. Goku comes from an alien warrior race called the Saiyans, thus his incredible abilities. His original name from his home realm is Kakarrot.

2. Bulma

She is a teenager in search of the Dragon Balls. She uses a device called the Dragon Radar to try and detect the energy signal emitted by the Dragon Balls. She meets Goku, who has a four-star ball and recruits him to be her bodyguard.

Bulma also has skills as an inventor and helps Goku and his friends with technical support to fight their enemies. Some of her inventions include the time machine and a shrinking microband.

3. Krillin

He is one of Goku's best friends and classmates. He is bald and has mastered martial arts. Krillin and Goku are both students of Master Roshi; a foe turned friend. Krillin is killed in the series twice but gets revived both times. He is married to Android 18 and has an heir, a daughter named Marron.

4. Piccolo

He is the spawn of King Piccolo, who is Goku's evil enemy. Piccolo was created to avenge the death of King Piccolo. So he assumes the role of lousy half Kami, the god that created the Dragon Balls.

He fights with Goku and narrowly loses. Piccolo ends up teaming with Goku to help repel the invading Saiyans. He dies trying to protect Goku's son Gohan but is wished back by the Namekian Dragon Balls.

5. Son Gohan

He is Goku's first son. His mother is Chi-Chi, the daughter of the Ox-King. Son Gohan gets kidnapped by his uncle, Raditz, and is locked in a space pod. He soon escapes and is taken by Piccolo and trained for a year.

6. Vegeta

He is the last prince of the Saiyan people. Vegeta conquers a planet together with his partner Nappa. They travel to Earth in search of the Dragon Balls but get repelled by Goku and his friends.

7. Bardock

Bardock is Goku's father and husband to Gine. He is a mercenary and a leader of a platoon of Saiyan warriors. However, there is not much about him. Bardock can produce the final spirit cannon, an energy sphere attack.

8. Trunks

He appears as a mysterious young man that defeats King Cold and his son Frieza with ease. It is, however, discovered that he is Vegeta and Bulma's son from the future. He has travelled from the future to warn Goku of the impending arrival of the Red Ribbon Androids.

9. Son Goten

He is Goku's youngest son and resembles his father. Son Goten receives training from his older brother Son Gohan in preparation for a martial arts tournament.

These characters above play the leading roles and are expected to feature in season 2 of DBS. Fans expect the storyline to follow where season 1 left off, around the tournament of power arcs.

Also, we expect Moro to gain his powers again, thus becoming more potent. The story is expected to be more thrilling and adventurous as new villains enter the storyline.

Is there a season 3 of Dragon Ball Super?

No. If you were looking for the third season of the show, then it is not available. The show currently has one season, which has 131 episodes divided into arcs/sagas.

There is a total of six arcs in the Dragon Ball Super animation. They are:

God of Destruction Beerus (episodes 1–14)

(episodes 1–14) Golden Freeza (episodes 15–27)

(episodes 15–27) Universe 6 (episodes 28–41)

(episodes 28–41) Copy-Vegeta (episodes 42–46)

(episodes 42–46) Future Trunks (episodes 47–76)

(episodes 47–76) Universe Survival (episodes 77–131)

There is also a movie based on the same series known as Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Fans have been frantically searching for Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date 2021. However, since the year is nearly ending and there is no sign yet, there will likely be no DBS season 2 in 2021.

Dragon Ball Super season 2 is one of the most anticipated animations of this generation. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of season 2's release.

