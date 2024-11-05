Philip Kwabena Agyemang, aka Roman Fada, is the new Ghana Freedom Party presidential candidate

This decision is in response to the death of Akua Donkor, the late presidential candidate of the party

The Electoral Commission had suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election, pending the choice

Philip Kwabena Agyemang, aka Roman Fada, is the new Ghana Freedom Party presidential candidate following the passing of Akua Donkor.

The announcement follows the Electoral Commission’s directive to the party to select a new candidate within 10 days of its presidential candidate's death.

Citi News reported that his selection resulted from extensive consultations with the party’s leadership to ensure a smooth transition.

"...the party’s leadership deemed it right for me to replace Akua Donkor in the elections. So, if you heard, I am the new flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party,” he told Atinka FM, where he works.

The Electoral Commission had suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election because of the vacancy at the Ghana Freedom Party.

Akua Donkor's death

Donkor died on October 28 after being hospitalised. She was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

She started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman in the Eastern Region.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

The late Donkor's running mate indicated that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Her daughter also noted that she had complained of breathing difficulties during her fatal illness.

She was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

Nigel Gaisie's prediction about candidate death

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church predicted the death of a presidential candidate.

Gaisie shared a video on social media showing him making the prediction back in September.

During the service, he mentioned that he saw one of the 2024 presidential candidates die before the polls.

