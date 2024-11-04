Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was on the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime that was aired on Sunday, November 3, 2024, on Onua TV

He performed his currently trending song, Jejereje, creating an exciting atmosphere in the Onua Showtime studio

The video got many people tagging actress Nana Ama McBrown's show as the best entertainment show in the country

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave an entertaining performance on Onua Showtime, which was aired on Sunday, November 3, 2024, and hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Stonebwoy gives a thrilling perofmrnace on Onua Shwotime. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy performs on Onua Showtime

Before Stonebwoy appeared on the stage and took over with his Jejereje performance, Mrs McBrown Mensah, host of the Onua Showtime, gave a powerful introduction.

She shouted that the Bhim president was about to perform and exclaimed amid cheers from the studio audience, who warmly welcomed the 25th TGMA Artist of the Year.

While performing his top-charting song Jejereje, he was joined on stage by the show's guests, who danced and sang with him.

Stonebwoy performs Jejereje.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's performance

After watching Stonebwoy's performance, many people tagged Onua Showtime as the best entertainment show in the country.

In the comment section, they shared positive reviews of the Sunday edition of the show while praising Mrs McBrown Mensah.

The exciting reactions are below:

fibbiesmakeover said:

"Best entertainment show ever😍😍 stonebwoy you nail it😍👏"

nhyirabanana_adwoa said:

"See beautiful people doing beautiful things 👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍😍"

barak_child_kathy said:

"Nana Ama Mcbrown is Her Excellency of Ghana entertainment."

ambitious_afia said:

"Our music God that oooo 😍we love him"

Stonebwoy on Onua Showtime.

