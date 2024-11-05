Neymar Junior has broken his silence after his latest injury set-back a few weeks after his return from a cruciate ligament tear

Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Neymar has missed over 60 matches due to injury-related reasons

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old remains positive about his health status amid a possible return before the end of the month

Neymar Jr., Al-Hilal’s marquee forward, shared a cautiously optimistic message after sustaining an injury in his second match of the season.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, recently back on the pitch after a lengthy recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, limped off just 30 minutes into his substitute appearance in Hilal's AFC Champions League clash against Esteghlal.

Neymar encountered a fresh setback, two weeks after his return from a long-term injury. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh.

Neymar breaks silence after another injury setback

The 32-year-old suffered an apparent muscle strain, sparking fears of a setback as he had to be replaced mid-game.

Following the incident, Neymar took to Instagram to reassure fans, acknowledging the possibility of a recurrence due to his long absence.

“Hopefully, nothing too much… It’s normal that after one year [out], this happens.

"The doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes,” he wrote in his story, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

Neymar's worrying injury history

Neymar’s lucrative move to Al-Hilal from PSG has been fraught with physical challenges.

The Brazilian international was sidelined for over 60 games for the Saudi Pro League club last season.

According to Transfermarkt, he missed seven games due to muscular issues and another 53 due to the ACL injury.

What's next for Neymar?

Although the full extent of this latest setback remains uncertain, fans hope Neymar will be cleared in time for Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League encounter against Al-Sadd on November 26, Goal reports.

For now, he will continue to manage his minutes carefully, aiming to avoid aggravating the injury and gradually regain full-match fitness.

Neymar urged to join Arsenal

Meanwhile, Neymar has been urged to consider a transfer to Arsenal, igniting speculation about his possible return to European football.

This interesting suggestion came during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where promoter and devoted Arsenal fan Frank Warren made a public appeal to Neymar.

The huge amount Neymar earns at Al-Hilal

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Neymar earns around £2.65 million weekly at Al-Hilal.

After about 54 weeks with the club, he has accumulated an impressive £143.1 million in earnings.

While the 32-year-old enjoyed lucrative contracts at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his deal with Al-Hilal has taken his financial success to unprecedented heights.

