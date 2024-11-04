A video of Ghanaian TikTok star Oheneba Jude talking about his education has surfaced on social media

In the video, he stated his inability to read and write, explaining that he dropped out of school at form-two

In an interview with a YouTuber, Ohenaba Jude further stated his desire to set up a restaurant in the future

A Kumasi-based TikTok star, Oheneba Jude has opened up about his education, stating his inability to read and write.

Speaking to a social media content creator, Oheneba Jude said he dropped out of school in his second year at Senior High School (SHS) because he could not cope with the academic demands.

Oheneba Jude, a Kumasi-based TikTok star, opens up about his education. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

When asked how he manages to respond to comments to his TikTok videos, Oheneba Jude explained that he relied on his niece or one of his friends to engage his followers on social media.

"Sometimes, my niece replies to the messages when she is at home or one of my friends, Scorty also engaged them on my behalf," he said.

Oheneba Jude further expressed a desire to establish and operate a restaurant, adding that he had always wanted to become a chef after dropping out of SHS.

He further stated his love for cooking, adding that there was no Ghanaian food he did not know how to prepare.

Netizens react to Oheneba Jude's interview

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to Oheneba Jude's interview.

@farishbaby wrote:

"so that means we're fooling our self commenting under your video ewurade nyamkupon."

@Boss kvng also wrote:

"Chef de3 if we dont send our bowls to the kitchen deaaa nothing will come out ooo. By the time we’ll realize na aka kanzo."

@lordinaanorhene said:

"I don’t believe Jude he is lying."

Oheneba Jude complains about cost of plantain

YEN.com.gh also reported that Oheneba Jude resorted to social media to lament the cost of foodstuff in the market.

In a trending video online, the Kumasi-based TikTok star bought two tubers of plantain for GH¢20 at a market.

Followers of Ohenaba Jude's TikTok account also complained about Ghana's food price hikes in their localities.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh