Titans season 3 release date, cast and characters, latest updates

Titans season 3 has been long-awaited, with everyone wondering what will happen to their favourite characters after the tumultuous events of the second season. The new season showcases new characters and villains, and new suits for some of your favourite superheroes. It consists of 13 episodes that are action-packed and will have you on the edge of your seat.

Titans season 3. Photo: @dctitans

Titans is an American superhero streaming television series that premieres on HBO Max. The series follows a group of young heroes who join forces to fight against evil. The show centres around Robin, Starfire, Raven, Wondergirl, Hawk, Dove, and Beast Boy. The dark and gritty Teen Titans live-action quickly grabbed the attention of every DC fan.

Season 3 release date

What is the Titans season 3 release date in 2021? The HBO Max for the third instalment of this series was on 12th August 2021 in the United States. The series recently switched homes from Netflix to HBO Max, where you can now access all its three seasons.

The first three episodes are already available on the streaming service since HBO aired them on Titans release date. The others will be released weekly. The third season is projected to air until 21st October 2021.

Titans season 3 trailer

After the Titans season 3 trailer was released in July, many avid viewers stumbled upon some Easter eggs, which have raised many questions about the future of the show. The trailer contains several bombshells like the announcement of Jason Todd's death and Grayson being asked to take over as Batman.

The major tangent from the typical setting is that the Titans are now based in Gotham City, which is home to some of the main parts of the crime-fighting units.

In addition, it is expected that the third season will integrate more Batman mythology, a theory that has many fans excited. Some of the biggest questions that fans have include:

Starfire and Blackfire

The princesses of Tamaran have both received new super suits. Blackfire's new suit was revealed in February and has a heavy focus on royal purple given her powers and her queenly stature.

The season two finale ended with Blackfire landing on earth. The new season will focus on her hunting down her baby sister. Titans season 3 Starfire has ditched her fur coat in favour of a superhero suit.

Will Joker appear in season 3?

Is the Joker in Titans season 3? Batman is a massive part of the show, and many of his previous antagonists like Deathstroke have made appearances. It is therefore typical for speculations about whether his ultimate nemesis, Joker, will make an appearance.

The cast and character list for the new season has already been released, and there is still no word on who will play the Joker(if he indeed makes an appearance). However, the trailer heavily implies the presence of the Clown Prince of Crime, which has left many fans stumped.

In the trailer, we see Jason Todd break into an abandoned amusement park where he finds a corpse smiling ear to ear. The disturbing smile and the unmistakable cackle in the background are both chilling trademarks of Batman's nemesis.

Another theory that supports the speculations about whether the Joker will appear is Todd's descent to being the Red Hood. Jason's downfall has been a long time coming. In the comics, it is the Joker who kills him before he comes back as Red Hood. It is unclear whether the series will take this route.

Cast of Titans

The third season has all of the familiar faces you have met in the previous Titans episodes. However, the new instalment introduces a few never seen before . The cast of Titans includes the following characters:

1. Brenton Thwaites as Grayson

Brenton Thwaites arrives at the Japan Premiere of "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel on June 20, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sat0

Grayson is the adopted son of billionaire Bruce Wayne. He is the leader of the Titans and is played by Brenton Thwaites. Grayson was first the original Robin before he became the vigilante known as Nightwing.

2. Anna Diop as Koriand'r/ Kory Anders

Anna Diop attends the "24: LEGACY" premiere at Spring Studios on January 30, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Coriander is an extraterrestrial warrior crown princess from the far off planet Tamaran. Her name has been anglicized to Kory Anders, and she goes by the code name Starfire. Her abilities include solar energy absorption and redirection.

3. Ryan Potter as Gar Logan

After the Mighty Med hospital is destroyed, Kaz, Oliver, and Skylar join forces with Bree and Chase to form a powerful elite force that combines bionic heroes and superheroes. Photo: Adam Rose

Garfield Logan is a shapeshifter who meets Grayson and Anders and accompanies them to take on the organization. After that, he became a critical member of the team.

4. Curran Walters as Jason Todd

In this handout photo provided by Discovery, Actor Curran Walters attends TLC "Too Close To Home" Screening at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Jason Todd is another vigilante who became the second Robin after Grayson dropped the title. He is the current partner of Bruce Wayne and a member of the Titans team. However, in the last few of the second season, he had a falling out with the team.

5. Joshua Orpin as Conner/ Superboy

Joshua Orpin. Photo: @joshuaorpinsource

Superboy, also known as Conner and Subject 13, is a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor created in Cadmus Laboratories. He escaped from Cadmus and met Krypto (his canine sidekick). It was during his journey after his escape that he met Jason Todd and saved him from attackers. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries and received treatment at the Titans Tower.

6. Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon

Savannah Welch. Photo: @savannahwelch

Barbara Gordon is one of the newest members of the DC Titans season 3 cast. Gordon is a Gotham City Police Commissioner who used to be Batgirl until the Joker shot her. As a result, she is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair. She is introduced to the series when Grayson moves back to Gotham and rekindles their old romance.

7. Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger

Actress Minka Kelly attends The ALMAs 2018 - Press Room on November 04, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Dawn Granger is a founding member of the Titans. She is a former ballerina turned-vigilante who goes by the name Dove.

8. Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall

Hank Hall is a former football player who turns into a vigilante. He is Donna's ex-boyfriend, and the two were a crime-fighting duo even before they became titans.

9. Vincent Kartheiser as Dr Jonathan Crane

Vincent Kartheiser as Congressman Buck. Photo: JoJo Whilden

Crane is another new Titans season 3 character. Showrunner Greg Walker describes him as a learned psychologist who understands the human mind and has a deep dark vendetta to destroy people. The character is introduced after the titans relocate from San Francisco to Gotham City.

10. Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth

Teagan Croft attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and Gravity Pictures' 'The Meg' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Rachel Roth, also known as Raven, is a teenager who possesses supernatural powers she inherited from her demonic father. She also goes by the aliases Destroyer of Worlds and the Space Witch.

11. Damaris Lewis as Blackfire

Damaris Lewis attends the ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awards at Affirmation Arts on September 04, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Blackfire is Kory Anders' elder sister. She is the current queen of Tamara, where she and her sister hail from. Her powers include superhuman strength and opti-chroma kinesis (her eyes glow lavender)

The show also has several guest characters equally crucial to the show and how the story progresses. They include:

Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne

Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

Wendy Crewson as Valeska

McKinley Freeman as Justin Cole

Karen Robinson as Vee

Dov Tiefenbach as Gizmo

Ryan Allen and Chantria Tram as Jack and Janet Drake

Rose Napoli as Trina Holmes

Anthony J. Mifsud as Santiago Perez

Danny Smith as Tod

Sharon Ferguson as Queen Luand'r

Kimberly-Sue Murray as Lady Vic

Pepsi, Wrigley, and Ziva as Krypto

Cole King has been cast in an undisclosed role

Titans season 3 is a series adaptation of the DC Comic book series that follows a team of young heroes as they face new threats. The cast brings to life their roles making the show even more interesting to watch.

