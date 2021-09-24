An angry Ghanaian woman has recently been seen in a viral video asking for her tithe back in church

She was heard saying what is happening in the church annoys her

Netizens who saw the video reported to the comments section to voice out their opinions on what they were seeing

A video of a Ghanaian woman demanding her tithe back has surfaced online and has been gathering massive reactions from netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Vim Buzz had an early woman saying she is displeased with what is ongoing in the church.

The unidentified woman right after voicing out her displeasure in anger got up from her seat and worked towards the front of the church asking for her tithe to be returned to her.

Some of the congregation were heard laughing their hearts out at the woman's actions.

The pastor quickly stepped in to plead with them to stay calm.

The video at the time of this publication has over 14,000 videos with more than 200 reactions.

A few of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

Rashid Gasmilla commented:

Hard woman

From Boakye Collins:

Collect everything

Nana Adwoa Lloyd said:

Apostolic Church of Gh. Sons of God, March Forward

From Jetro Scrilla:

At least post the full video errr cut and paste nkoaaaaa

Bra Osei replied:

Lol she didn’t play

Chita Opoku wrote:

Collect all

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Victor Hounkpati, changed the life of a pastor by donating his entire church offering and donations received at a Sunday service to him.

In a post seen on the Facebook page of Apostle Victor Hounkpati Ministries, the church claimed the pastor wanted to commit suicide due to financial challenges he was facing in his ministry and personal life at the time.

''On Sunday, May 19, 2019, during the HOGCOAN Sunday Service, the Holy Spirit led Apostle Victor Hounkpati to a gentleman sitting at the immediate front row. The Holy Spirit spoke through Apostle Victor Hounkpati as he revealed the storms blowing in this gentleman's ministry and personal life,'' the post read.

