President John Dramani Mahama's first hundred days in government have been rated by some Ghanaian youth

In an X video, two young ladies lauded the President's achievements, however pointed out some shortfalls that needed to be addressed

Netizens who saw the video were unimpressed with the ladies' comments and called them out in the comments section

Two young Ghanaian ladies have rated President John Dramani Mahama's first hundred days in office.

In a video, they scored the president some good marks; however, they pointed out some flaws of the new administration that need to be addressed.

Ghanaian ladies rate President Mahama's first 100 days. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The young ladies were impressed with the abolishing of the E-Levy, which was previously placed on Mobile Money and banking transactions.

However, they were displeased with the government's failure to tackle Ghana's galamsey problem. Additionally, they urged the government to implement its flagship 24-hour economy. They believe this will create more jobs for the youth.

Another concern they raised was the importation of raw materials to other countries. The young ladies entreated the government to cut down on the importation of raw materials and invest more in the manufacturing of these products into finished goods.

Watch the video of the young ladies below:

