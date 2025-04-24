Ayisha Modi's feud with Stonebwoy has intensified, but her nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, has a lot of reasons to laugh

The controversial media personality weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Ayisha Modi's name, cracking jokes about the situation

Videos of Afia Schwarznegger's hilarious moments as she called Ayisha Modi have garnered significant traction online

Ghanaian media personality and comedian Afia Schwarzenneger has sarcatically weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's feud.

The viral comedian took a dig at her nemesis in a hilarious video posted on April 24, 2025.

In the video, Afia Schwar said that Ayisha Modi is the financier of the deceased Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar also named her nemesis Ayisha Modi, as a key figure behind Ghana's national anthem, the Big Six and and Kwame Nkrumah's outfits used for his iconic Independence speech.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha have not seen eye to eye for a long time.

Last year, Ayisha Modi recounted in an interview that she had bought Afia several items, including a phone. She also accused her of sleeping with men for money - an accusation the Afia did not take lightly.

Her recent jabs at Ayisha follow the series of videos from the latter, bringing up how she has helped many celebrities, including Stonebwoy, without getting any proper recognition.

Ayisha has called Stonebwoy out, but the musician who cut ties with her three years ago has yet to respond.

GH reacts to Afia Schwar's sarcastic jabs at Ayisha Modi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afia Schwar's snide remarks about Ayisha Modi.

𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 🎀 said:

Yes ooh Sis, she was even the one that helped God build Heaven 😂

Charles Elorm Anku wrote:

This one deer,you make me laugh Afia😂😂😂

Hassan No Size remarked:

Ayisha Modi was once a staunch supporter of Bhim, therefore, mockery is unnecessary.

Kabore Ridwan shared:

Stonebwoy said: Dem, do you good and Dem spread it. telling everybody dem don't want credit. the good dey do is never legit.

Her Excellency Everg LilyAmon noted:

Wh3 she’s behind every rich 🤑 person in this country 😂😂😂 . Wh3 she’s the one who helped Obiaa in this country.she was the one that paid for Ghanas independence from the colonialism. Wh3 she paid

LEXIS 🅰️NDER ♏️🅰️G🅰️👑 commented:

Aisha brought independence before Kwame Nkrumah 😂😂😂😂😂😂

the will of God shared:

🤣🤣 mocking paaaaa nie🤣🤣🤣🤣 pro max mocking 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 in fact ayisha brought cocoa to Ghana,🤣ayisha go explain tire

jay added:

I knew she will come out and talk 😂😂😂😂 Aisha is the richest woman in Ghana

Ayisha Modi shares chat with Stonebwoy's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi shared a chat she had with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, which pushed her to leave the BHIM Nation camp a few years earlier.

The controversial social media personality claimed to have sent a photo of her in distress after a fight with Stonebwoy to Dr Louisa, with netizens sharing mixed reactions to her.

