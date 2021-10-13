The Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, Professor Elvis Nyarko has been suspended indefinitely.

His indefinite suspension comes over extortion, financial malfeasance, and other allegations leveled against him.

The suspension followed what the board said was the receipt of anonymous communications from some concerned staff of the university on the alleged act of disrespect and extortion, an accusation Prof Nyarko has vehemently debunked.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the school, Dr Jetro W.Brooks Jnr, would act as the Vice chancellor until investigations were completed.

The group, in an anonymous letter to YEN.com.gh dated August 1, 2021, wanted the board of directors of the RMU to remove the vice-chancellor to ensure the smooth running of the institution.

According to the group, the institution deserved a better leader who is morally upright and can relate with everyone irrespective of anything.

They stated that they were in the know of the VC getting angry after October 2020's board of directors meeting when he flared up accusing the non-nationals of the institution for rounding up against him.

Regional Maritime University Photo credit: rmu.edu.gh

Source: UGC

They also stated that the VC upon his initial appointment inherited over $3million reserved funds which are now known as the stability fund.

According to them, the fund was reduced to $1 million with no addition to the fund he inherited.

The group however listed several challenges the institution is currently facing under his leadership.

Extortion

They added that the VC had resorted to extortion of money from contractors and suppliers if they did not reward him personally. Their failure to do so meant he will not sign their cheques for them.

Abuse of Power

The group lamented that the VC uses his 'special powers' to force and intimidate employees of the institution to his advantage.

They also noted that in the five years since Professor Nyarko became vice-chancellor, he has been intimidating management, staff, and students.

It is on record that in 2018, some staff threatened to embark on a strike because they were unhappy with their concerns not being addressed.

Financial Problems

According to them, management has not been meeting to deliberate on the university's current financial situation with all the problems it is facing

They explained that due to the VC's interference in the institution's finances, for the first time, salaries of employees entered the next month as the director of finance has been reduced to the implementer of the VC's directives.

They added that cadets of the institution can go without food for days as the matron kept asking for payment.

The group said the VC stated that he decides who to pay and when to pay.

Micromanagement

The Vice-chancellor was accused of taking over procurement functions and issuing directives that do not go in line with normal operational procedures.

Autocratic leadership

The employees also accused the VC of autocratic leadership. According to them, he does not allow for dissenting opinions and would clearly shut anyone who decides to share ideas. They added that this attitude of his is even exhibited at academic meetings.

They added that after his second term was approved he became worse than he was in his first term.

Threats on students

Not only had the VC been accused of exerting his authority on the staff of the school but he had also been accused of threatening students with suspension, rustication, and others if they are to go against him.

It is also on record that students went on social media to vent at the amount of fees that they were expected to pay during the COVID lockdown period. According to the students, the reduction the school gave them was meaningless but instead of the VC doing something about it, he suspended the students involved.

Fortunately for them, the suspension was overturned after the VC was hit with a lawsuit by one of the students.

He reportedly verbally attacked and threatened the student; telling him that he will make sure he doesn't graduate but have graduated anyway.

Efforts to get school authorities to speak on the issue proved futile, as the institution's Public Relations Officer, declined to address the issue.

Source: Yen News