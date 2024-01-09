A student of KNUST picked up an award at the 2024 World University Debate Championship

Kelvin Damptey was named the overall best speaker at the during the final contest of the competition

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated the young man on bagging the award at the competition

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Kelvin Damptey, one of two contestants who represented Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the 2024 World University Debate Championship.

This comes after the final-year Computer Science student was named the overall best speaker at the ESL final of the 2024 World University Debate Championship, held in Vietnam.

News of Kelvin's achievement was made known in post by Voice of KNUST on its X platform in a follow-up to the announcement that the university emerged second in the finals of the competition.

"Kelvin Damptey, a final year KNUST Computer Science student, has been named the overall best speaker at the end of the ESL Grand Finale of the 2024 World University Debate Championship held in Vietnam."

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 28,000 views and 22 comments.

Ghanaians commend Kelvin Damptey

Netizens who reacted to the news commended Kelvin Damptey for winning the award and also for helping the university emerge second at the end of the championship.

KNUST alumnus gets presidential award from Joe Biden

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian engineer and inventor Dr Alexander Anim-Mensah was named as one of the recipients of the 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in the United States.

The award was given to him in recognition of his dedicated service and contribution towards the field of Membrane Science and Technology.

The alumnus of KNUST expressed delight that his hard work had been recognized and rewarded.

