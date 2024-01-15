Opoku Ware School's 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Forson Franklyn, has been accepted into KNUST

Forson Franklyn gained acceptance into the prestigious Ghanaian university to study Electrical Engineering

Netizens have heaped compliments on the brainiac since Voice of KNUST shared his images to celebrate him

Forson Franklyn, a brainiac in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for Opoku Ware School, has gained admission to study Electrical Engineering.

He enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to further his education after assisting his alter matter to reach the contest's grand finale.

NSMQ star for OWASS Forson Franklyn gains admission into KNUST. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST.

VOICE of KNUST shared new photos of Franklyn on X, formerly called Twitter, to celebrate his milestone.

More than 55,000 netizens had seen the post when putting this report. Many took to the comments to leave a comment.

See the post below:

Netizens commend Forson Franklyn

Reactions followed the post by Voice of KNUST. Many lavished Forson Franklyn with accomplishments.

@assuachie said:

Congratulations to him.

@Lhaxhill commented:

@w_bronii, come and see something. They never carry last.

@kabraham817 said:

Well done.

